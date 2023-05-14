Employees in the UAE among the most hard-working in the world

New system will allow 'ship operators and workers in maritime companies to obtain their needs seamlessly at the touch of a button'
People in the UAE are among the hardest working globally and do the longest hours per week. In the list of 150 countries, Malta tops as a staggering 91 per cent of workers spend 49 or more hours per week, the highest out of all countries studied.
Malta is followed by Bhutan, the UAE, Bangladesh, Congo, Mauritius, Lesotho, Maldives, Pakistan and Lebanon.
According to a study released by Business Name Generator (BNG), the UAE is the world’s third hardest-working country. As per the study, 46.5 per cent of workers are logging 49 or more hours per week in UAE. While the average paid work hours per week total 52.6 in the UAE.
In addition to its own data, BNG included data from the International Labour Organisation also on the average working hours and the number of workers that regularly work overtime in each country.
The study noted that the modern work environment “has brought about many benefits, such as greater flexibility and the ability to work from anywhere, it has also raised questions about the culture of overworking and its impact on employees.”
It said countries such as Israel, Austria, Netherlands, and France sit at the bottom of the ranking, with shorter work weeks and minimal overtime contributing to this.
“While this may suggest a more laid-back approach to work in these nations, it may also reflect a commitment to work-life balance and a focus on personal well-being.”
In the United Kingdom, the City of London has the hardest workers with the most paid hours on average (36) and achieve the highest productivity levels.
In the United States, Utah has emerged as the top-ranking state in the US for the hardest working residents, according to our study.
ALSO READ:
New system will allow 'ship operators and workers in maritime companies to obtain their needs seamlessly at the touch of a button'
Clause-by-clause guide is meant to assist readers with gathering the government’s intention and aid in interpreting the law
According to the agreement, a 10-day ceasefire will enable delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid
One nurse says that the job is demanding, requires a lot of hard work but is very rewarding as one gets to make a difference in the lives of people
The two were returning to Dubai from Al Ain after a day trip when the husband dozed off while driving
The programme successfully diverted more than 908,100kgs of food from landfills, resulting in more than 1.35 million surplus meals being saved
In a video, the Dubai ruler explains the journey of the launch and the hurdles they had to overcome to make one of the world's most popular airlines
Buying the right thing at the right time is important to save money, and technology could come handy