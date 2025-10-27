UAE warns of penalties, reminds private firms to meet Emiratisation target by Dec 31

The UAE has called on private sector companies to hit their Emiratisation targets before December 31, warning of fines that will be imposed on failure to meet the required rates.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) alerted private firms of financial penalties that will be imposed on January 1, 2026, for not meeting the necessary standards.

Emiratisation targets apply to companies with 50 workers or more, requiring them to achieve a two per cent growth in the number of Emirati citizens hired for their skilled jobs before the end of the year.

The same deadline applies to a select group of establishments employing 20-49 workers and operating in specific economic sectors experiencing rapid growth, which gives them the capacity to provide jobs and a suitable work environment.

These establishments are required to recruit at least one UAE citizen and retain citizens already working for them before January 1, 2026.

Penalties and active monitoring

Non-compliance will lead to legal action against violating companies, including downgrading their classification within the ministry’s establishment classification system and requiring them to rectify their status.

The ministry advised companies to use the Nafis platform to connect with job-seeking citizens from various specialisations, which supports their efforts to meet their Emiratisation commitments.

It also reminded them of its monitoring system that flags harmful practices such as ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes and attempts to circumvent targets, noting that the system has been further enhanced with the incorporation of advanced artificial intelligence tools.

UAE citizens have been urged to report violations and cases that breach the country’s Emiratisation policies to the ministry’s call centre at 600590000, or through its smart application and website.

Growing commitment

The UAE authority praised the private sector’s commitment to implementing Emiratisation policies and targets since their inception, which "reflects the extent of private companies’ compliance, their awareness of their national and social responsibilities, and their active contribution in supporting the national economy and empowering Emirati citizens in the labour market".

It also announced that these compliant companies will continue enjoying various forms of support, from the Nafis programme and its wide range of benefits, to the Emiratisation Partners Club.

With the club, companies that achieve exceptional results in Emiratisation benefit from enhanced competitive advantages and privileges, including financial discounts of up to 80 per cent on Mohre service fees and priority status in the government procurement system, which enhances their business growth opportunities.