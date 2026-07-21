Over 190,000 Emiratis working in UAE private sector

The number of companies employing UAE citizens has risen to nearly 32,000, while the number of Emiratis working in the private sector has exceeded 190,000.

In addition, 95 per cent of companies subject to Emiratisation policies met their targets in the first half of 2026. The results reflect the growing commitment of private sector establishments to employing Emirati citizens and providing them with career opportunities.

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The progress has also been driven by the strategic partnership with the private sector, which plays a key role in increasing the participation of Emirati citizens across economic sectors and strengthening companies' role in building a competitive, efficient, sustainable and knowledge-based labour market.

Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the results reflected the growing commitment of private sector establishments to meeting their Emiratisation targets and embracing national talent.

He said the ministry will continue strengthening communication with companies and providing the support needed to achieve Emiratisation targets while promoting the sustainable employment of Emirati citizens across different sectors.

Al Khoori added that the growing number of companies employing Emiratis reflected the strengthening partnership between the government and the private sector in creating career opportunities that meet labour market needs and the aspirations of UAE citizens.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ETCC, said the Nafis programme, through its initiatives, support services and training programmes, had played a key role in helping Emiratis join the labour market.

Al Mazrouei added that extending the Nafis programme until 2040 reflected a forward-looking vision focused on improving not only the number of Emiratis employed but also the quality and sustainability of employment by providing stable working environments and diverse career opportunities.

Farida Al Ali, Mohre’s Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents, said the ministry will continue monitoring companies' compliance with Emiratisation targets, raising awareness of the relevant regulations and supporting workplaces that attract and retain Emirati talent.

She said companies' commitment to Emiratisation reflected their recognition of the importance of investing in national talent and their role as partners in achieving the UAE's economic objectives.

The Emiratisation agenda is expected to record further progress in the second half of 2026 as companies employing 50 workers or more continue implementing the requirement to increase the number of Emiratis in skilled jobs by 1 per cent.

Companies that comply with Emiratisation policies and meet their targets receive several benefits, including membership of the Emiratisation Partners Club, which offers discounts of up to 80 per cent on selected Mohre service fees and priority in the government procurement system.