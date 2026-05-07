June 30 Emiratisation deadline for first half of 2026; fines apply from next day

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) affirmed that June 30, 2026 is the deadline for private sector establishments with 50 or more employees to achieve their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2026.

This means achieving a 1 per cent growth in the Emiratisation rate of their skilled jobs for the first six months of the year, in line with Emiratisation decisions and policies, which call for an additional 1 per cent growth in the Emiratisation of skilled jobs for the second half of 2026 for these companies, bringing their overall Emiratisation growth rate to 2 per cent by the end of the year.

Starting from July 1, 2026, financial contributions will be applied to establishments that have failed to achieve their required Emiratisation rates for the first half of the year.

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The Ministry called on companies subject to Emiratisation policies to ramp up their efforts and promptly achieve their requirements rather than wait until the final days before the deadline, urging them to make use of the Nafis platform to connect with job-seeking UAE citizens from various specialisations.

The Nafis programme was extended until 2040, following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to enhance job stability for Emirati citizens. Updates to the programme include increasing child allowance support and extending financial support periods.

In a statement issued to the press, MoHRE praised the private sector's continued commitment to Emiratisation policies and targets since their launch, which reflects the extent of private companies' compliance, their awareness of their national and social responsibilities, and their active contribution to supporting the national economy and empowering Emirati citizens in the labour market.

'Fake Emiratisation' will be penalised

Furthermore, the Ministry noted the efficiency of its inspection and monitoring systems, particularly with the latest upgrades to the system using AI tools, in flagging negative practices such as ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes and attempts to circumvent Emiratisation targets. It warned that legal action will be taken against violating companies, which includes lowering their rank in MoHRE's establishment classification system and implementing measures to oblige them to correct their status.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urged citizens to report any transgressions or cases that contradict Emiratisation policies, either by contacting its Call Centre at 600590000, or through its smart application and website, which adhere to the highest standards of privacy and responsiveness.

The Ministry affirmed its continued commitment to providing all forms of support for compliant companies, whether with the benefits available through the Nafis programme, or by offering enhanced competitive advantages and benefits for companies that achieve exceptional results in their Emiratisation efforts.

Benefits include enrolling compliant companies as members in the Emiratisation Partners Club, which, in turn, provides them access to financial discounts of up to 80 per cent on MoHRE service fees, and enables them to enjoy priority status in the government procurement system, thereby enhancing their business growth opportunities.

Other pioneering advantages are also available to members, designed to enable them to benefit from the UAE labour market’s rapid growth across various sectors.