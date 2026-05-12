‘Had tears in my eyes’: Emiratis recall meeting UAE President, say he is 'like a father'

As the UAE marks four years since Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan became President, young Emiratis across the country say his leadership has transformed their view of ambition, resilience, and service to the nation.

For many, meeting Sheikh Mohamed was not simply an encounter with a world leader, but a deeply personal experience that left a lasting impression on how leadership should look and feel, rooted in humility, compassion and closeness to people.

The reflections come days after President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Mohammed Khamis bin Ruwais Al Khaili at his home in Al Ain on May 2, in a gathering that highlighted Sheikh Mohamed’s close connection with Emirati families and the wider community.

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“He makes you feel like you are speaking to a father, not just a President,” said young Emirati Sughera Al Khyeli, reflecting on her meeting with Sheikh Mohamed.

She said one of the biggest lessons she learned from him was that “true leadership is built on humility, listening to people and caring for them with the spirit of both a father and a leader.”

Watch a video of Sheikh Mohamed interacting with his people, here:

According to Sughera, Sheikh Mohamed’s ability to listen attentively stood out the most during the meeting.

“He listens carefully and gives everyone his full attention,” she said. “Despite his position, he makes you feel close to him. His humility reflects a genuine care for people.”

One moment, in particular, remains unforgettable for her.

“The most human moment was when he began by asking us in a fatherly way: ‘How are you, my daughters?’ Those simple words reflected how sincere and caring he is.”

She added that Sheikh Mohamed’s humility and attentiveness are what make him a leader who remains deeply connected to his people.

Another young Emirati, Meera Al Khyeli, described her first meeting with Sheikh Mohamed as “a moment that did not feel real.”

“I felt an overwhelming sense of awe,” she said. “When I greeted him, it truly felt like I was living a dream I had hoped for over many years.”

Although the meeting was brief, Meera said Sheikh Mohamed’s presence felt warm, natural and deeply fatherly.

“It did not feel like I was only sitting with the ruler of a country, but with someone genuinely close to people,” she said. “Everyone around him gathered with love, and throughout the meeting, I was emotional. I had tears in my eyes and could not stop smiling.”

For Meera, the encounter completely changed her understanding of leadership.

“It taught me that a true leader is not only someone with authority and prestige, but someone who stays close to people and makes them feel safe and valued,” she said.

“What affected me most was how humble and natural he was despite his stature. It made me realise that the greatest leaders are the ones who win people’s hearts first.”

She also recalled a moment during the meeting that deeply moved her.

“He looked at my hand and said: ‘This is what we hope for; this carries the spirit of Zayed.’ That stayed with me because it reflected his loyalty and appreciation for the people who stood beside the late Sheikh Zayed,” she said.

“It showed me that he never forgets people of loyalty and always responds with appreciation and kindness.”

Young Emiratis say this human connection is one of the reasons Sheikh Mohamed continues to resonate strongly with youth across the country.

“I believe he connects with young people because he truly believes in them,” Meera said. “He wants to build a confident generation that feels heard, valued, and capable of shaping the future.”

“He constantly encourages youth to succeed, love their country, and contribute to the future of the UAE.”

For many young people, Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership is not only reflected in national achievements and strategic vision, but also in small personal moments that leave a lifelong impact.

Describing the meeting in one sentence, Meera said: “It felt like safety itself, as if the nation was standing right in front of me.”