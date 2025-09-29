50 Emiratis to train as brokers, launch real estate firms under Dubai incubator

Fifty Emiratis will have the opportunity to train as real estate brokers and set up their own companies under a new incubator launched by Dubai Land Department (DLD). The 'UAE Real Estate Incubator Program' is part of the national campaign 'The Emirates, the Startup Capital of the World,' which aims to boost entrepreneurship and create more jobs for citizens.

The programme was announced during a press conference attended by Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of DLD. He said the initiative marks “an important station in the journey of the real estate sector,” and will support the country’s wider entrepreneurship agenda.

In its first phase, the incubator will train 50 Emiratis in two batches of 25, with the first batch starting training on October 27, 2025. By the end of 2026, the incubator aims to graduate 50 full-fledged Emirati-owned companies, rather than independent brokers.

“The goal is to build a generation of brokers who master negotiation, innovate, and raise Dubai’s attractiveness and competitiveness,” Bu Shehab said.

According to DLD, there are currently 30,000 active real estate brokers in Dubai, including 676 Emiratis. Since mid-2023, more than 1,800 Emirati brokers have been certified, representing a 180 per cent increase in participation, contributing Dh10 billion in transactions during this period.

The incubator will provide participants with a comprehensive support package, including:

• Training and qualification through the New Economics Academy

• A dedicated real estate registration trustee

• Access to shared services in HR, financial management, and technology

• A content creation studio and technology lab

• Partnerships with global broker networks and four real estate technology companies

• An “Intilaq” license for graduates

Abdullah Al Shehhi from DLD said the program aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Real Estate Strategy 2033, enabling participants to open and manage their own companies, enhance Emirati competitiveness, and create sustainable sources of income.

The six-month training program covers establishing companies, market analysis, feasibility studies, legal frameworks, sales, financing, and urban planning. Graduates will also receive a year of post-training mentorship from specialised consultants.

Launched on September 21 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign aims to train 10,000 Emiratis, support 250 new real estate firms, and create 30,000 jobs over five years.

Other initiatives under the campaign include:

• Entrepreneurship Programme: Training 10,000 Emiratis in starting and scaling businesses

• Emirati Tax Agent Programme: Licensing 500 Emiratis as certified tax agents over three years, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority

• Specialised Content Creator Programme: Training 50 Emiratis in producing economic and entrepreneurial content