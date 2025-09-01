Look: UAE youth report for military service, bid farewell to families

In a scene of patriotism and emotion, the UAE’s 24th batch of national service recruits is reporting to their corresponding camps today, marking 11 years since the programme’s inception. Young Emiratis will start serving in the mandatory service programme for a period of 11 months.

Tears of joy and honour were shed as families bid farewell to their sons, who were embarking on a journey unlike any other — a transformation period for all high school graduates, who are expected to experience military life and participate in the UAE’s reserve.

Khaleej Times visited Seeh Hafeer Camp, located at the intersection of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where top medically fit recruits were welcomed at the elite camp, known for its training of the presidential guard. The camp is now welcoming new recruits with national music to motivate them for their upcoming journey.

One of the commanding officers at the camp told Khaleej Times, “Today, we welcome our sons to teach them how to defend their country and to build their character. We welcome them with national music and simple refreshers for their parents, we want to motivate them and let them know that they are in safe hands.”

Since its launch in 2014, National Service has transformed tens of thousands of Emirati youth through military and civic training. The programme aims to instill discipline, resilience, and a sense of collective responsibility.

“I am excited for this journey. I’m eager to enter and see how it changes me. I am the first person to go into the military from my family, but that motivates me, and I can’t wait to get into it and look back,” said Zayed Al Alawi to Khaleej Times.

His father said, “We are very proud of our son, he will be the first person (in our family) to enter the service to serve his country and defend it, which will teach him discipline and time management. These are things that will help him with his civic life and his university later on.”

Friends Saleh Al Ameri and Salem Al Ameri arrived together at 8am — among the first to enter the camp. They expressed excitement, saying, "This will be different from anything we’ve seen before, and we're eager for it. The 11 months will pass quickly, just like they did for our friends and family. We came early this morning to familiarise ourselves with the conditions and the camp's environment."

For Khuloud Khalifa, whose other children enlisted in the army, today marked a special moment as her youngest son joined the programme. "This place is the factory of men," she told Khaleej Times. "My son is here with his friends and is in safe hands, where he will build his character and get closer to his dream of serving in the army alongside his brothers."

Parents saw their kids entering the tent and waved their final goodbyes. For the young recruits, a life-changing experience awaits them behind the gates — one whose results will be seen after 11 months of hard work.