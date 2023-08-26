Emirati Women’s Day: Volunteers conduct health awareness activities for 50 underprivileged women

Parts of the country have been experiencing changing weather conditions on Friday
Ahead of the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day on Monday, Emirati Aster Volunteers working with Aster DM Healthcare recently conducted a health and wellness programme for 50 underprivileged women supported by Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
The event, named ‘Noor – Dreams Empowered' held at Al Mankhool Library, included a medical screening camp, health awareness sessions, and basic life support training. These sessions were aimed at equipping participants with essential health insights and life-saving skills.
The day was also filled with cultural activities that provided a platform for women to express their creativity and celebrate their diverse cultural heritage, as well as moments of relaxation and camaraderie.
Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Emirati Women’s Day is a momentous occasion to acknowledge the remarkable accomplishments of women from UAE who have defied odds and set examples for others to follow."
"As such it is wonderful to see our Emirati workforce take the lead in celebrating strength and determination and empowering other women in the need to take better care of their own health and well-being. As an organization, we are committed to enabling their career path by providing the right opportunities for growth and development,” she added.
Meanwhile, Aster DM Healthcare is organising an inspirational session with entrepreneur and content creator Salama Mohammed and Salma Al Baloushi, the first Emirati female officer at Etihad Airways on Monday.
