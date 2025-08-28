From UAE royals to war zone braveheart: 4 must-read Emirati women's stories

This year’s Emirati Women’s Day takes precedence in celebrating five decades of women’s empowerment in the UAE. To commemorate the milestone, the UAE launched the “Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision,” which will continue far into the future, until 2075. The initiative will empower Emirati women and expand opportunities for local and global impact.

This Emirati Women’s Day, we also did something different to honour this remarkable legacy. “By Emirati Women, For Emirati Women” was a special editorial series reported and written entirely by us — four female Emirati reporters. The series brought readers an authentic insider’s view: from royal leadership to private sector pioneers, from the military to the remarkable women of our past, we documented the voices, aspirations, and influence of women across every sphere of Emirati society.

Hind Aldah

Perhaps the defining moment for me from this series was interviewing Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Culture and Arts. As a young Emirati growing up near Dubai, I have witnessed the cultural transformation firsthand, and it is nothing short of amazing to see. Hearing it from Sheikha Latifa, I felt validated. The city isn’t just an amalgamation of glitz and glamour; it has culture, and it has the power to cultivate it through Emirati youth. The people are what make the city what it is — a city where, in the words of Sheikha Latifa, “creativity thrives, and heritage is celebrated.”

When we began discussing this series, I also knew I had to look into the past of the women who shaped this country. I needed to understand our place in society today and how our history and context shaped where we are. I spoke to Assistant Professor at the American University of Sharjah, Salma Al Thani, an Emirati herself, about what life as a woman was like before the formation of the UAE. Emirati women’s presence in society extended beyond the traditional caretaker roles. They would take charge of the local economy when their husbands and fathers were away at sea for months at a time. They sewed, wove, grazed animals, handled crops, managed finances, and took care of households.

Ruqayya Alqaydi



Story after story in this series — women excelling in unique sports, making their mark in the FNC, and leading in private sector and retail — had already convinced me that Emirati women can achieve anything. But interviewing Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi revealed something unexpected. Of all her wisdom and insights, one statement resonated with me like no other: “My aim has always been to widen the path, not just walk it alone. I want young Emirati women to know that honoring where you come from doesn’t mean standing still. It means using that strong grounding to rise — and to ensure that others rise with you.”

When she spoke these words, something shifted inside me. Here was a woman who had achieved everything, yet her greatest pride wasn’t in her own success, but in making the journey easier for those who would follow. True achievement isn’t reaching the summit alone; it’s transforming the mountain itself so others can climb it too. Her words challenged everything I thought I knew about success and responsibility. In that moment, I realized I didn’t just want to succeed alone. I wanted to widen paths, and this is what I tried to do with all the amazing Emirati women reporters I worked with in this series to make it successful.

Sara Al Kuwari



While working on the series, I realised that the blessings and support Emirati women receive are not just for themselves; they extend to others through service, compassion, and inspiring accomplishments. This adds another dimension to the strength of Emirati women: the power of giving, both within the UAE and beyond.

I was deeply inspired by the achievements of Dr Maryam Almatrooshi. While it is true that Emirati women experience dignity, empowerment, and opportunities in the UAE, what truly moved me about her story was the sense of accomplishment she felt when she risked her safety to help people in a war-torn country. The satisfaction she derived from applying what she learned in the UAE to assist those in need was remarkable.

Azza Al Ali



Learning about Mouza Mohammed Saif Nakhkhan, the first woman to receive a driving licence in Ras Al Khaimah, deeply touched me. Her courage and determination went far beyond simply driving; she opened the road for other women by teaching them, encouraging them, and showing them that they had nothing to fear. What inspires me most is how she turned her own strength into a source of empowerment for others, supporting women step by step on their journey.

As someone born and raised in Ras Al Khaimah, her story gave me a deeper appreciation of how hard women worked in the past to build their lives and serve their communities. Mouza was driving even before the UAE was formed, taking on countless responsibilities, helping her neighbours, and selflessly serving those around her. Reflecting on the legacy she left makes me realize how much of our present freedoms are rooted in the resilience and courage of women like her.