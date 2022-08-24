Emirati Women's Day: Over 750 employees in engineering and technical sector at Dewa are females

Emirati employees constitute 83 per cent of total female workforce

Supplied photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 6:01 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has employed a total of 785 female employees in the engineering and technology sector and 321 women occupy leadership positions in the government body.

Dewa’s female employees have reached 1,950 working in all its divisions and Emirati female employees constitute 83 per cent of the total female workforce at the authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa announced on Wednesday.

The percentage of Emirati women at the Research and Development Centre is 50 per cent, holding postgraduate degrees in the scientific and engineering fields, said Al Tayer. He was speaking at the 8th Emirati Women’s Forum organised at the DEWA Academy in Al Hudaiba.

Al Tayer said UAE and Dubai are excellent models in women empowerment regionally and globally. This year, Emirati Women’s Day is celebrated under the theme ‘Inspiring Reality.. Sustainable Future’.

He said, “It represents the core of the role of our female employees that aims to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for current and future generations.”

Al Tayer also said female employees participate in many volunteering activities. “The total volunteering hours of Dewa’s female employees in 2021 amounted to more than 16,000 hours in 28 humanitarian and community initiatives,” he added.

The forum also featured a high-level panel discussion, with the participation of a group of leading Emirati female engineers in the UAE. The session was titled ‘Emirati Women: A Unique Model of Empowerment, with the participation of Amani Al Hosani - UAE’s first female nuclear scientist, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation; and Hessa Ali - Control System Engineer for the Hope Probe, from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

On the sidelines of the event, Fatima AlJoker, legal advisor and chairperson Dewa Women’s Committee told Khaleej Times, “Dewa has organised the 8th cycle of the forum and this event is considered a unified and incredible platform for Emirati women to share their successes and achievements.”

AlJoker said Emirati women today hold positions in fields such as space exploration, nuclear energy, and other innovative sectors. “A few years ago, this was unimaginable. It goes to show that women are capable of just about anything,” she stated.

AlJoker also said UAE is a land of several opportunities and she urged young Emirati women to take advantage of them and work towards the success of the nation. “The wise leadership of this country has invested heavily in the human capital. We need to take the most advantage of this and work towards national goals,” she said.

ALSO READ: