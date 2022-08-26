Emirati Women's Day: Abu Dhabi firm to host workshop in Rwanda for young female professionals

Participants to learn how to design off-grid renewable energy systems

Abu Dhabi’s future energy company – WiSER is hosting a six-day field-based workshop in Rwanda’s Gatsibo District for young women professionals as part of initiatives to mark the Emirati Women’s Day.

The workshop, titled 'Rural Energy Access: Designing and Implementing Inclusive Community Energy Systems,' has 14 participants who are interested in renewable energy and energy access.

Through a combination of short lectures, hands-on projects, and community interactions, the participants will learn how to design off-grid renewable energy systems to support and facilitate community development.

The workshop, which will conclude on August 28, is being delivered in partnership with the capacity-building organization Energy Action Partners.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Masdar’s Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives, and WiSER Programme Director, said: "Our upcoming Rural Energy Access Course is just one of many initiatives on offer to Emirati women, to inspire them to play an active role in addressing global sustainability challenges.”

This workshop ensures young women have hands-on xperience in rural energy access, which can improve their understanding of the complexity of the challenges in this critical work.

Efforts like this workshop are intended to increase women’s active participation in the energy sector, which has knock-on effects. Studies have shown that increased women’s engagement expands the talent pool for the clean energy sector and engaging women as active agents in deploying off-grid renewable energy solutions is known to improve sustainability and gender outcomes.

