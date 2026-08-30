Emirati Women’s Day 2026: Hundreds gather in Dubai to celebrate entrepreneurs

On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, the Ritz-Carlton at Dubai’s DIFC hosted a large event celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship among Emirati women.

The event, Empowering the 50:50 Vision, which was hosted by the NFINITY8 Group in collaboration with Womenpreneur, brought together a galaxy of dignitaries, senior officials, decision-makers, business leaders and accomplished women. Sessions hosted throughout the day attracted as many as 1,000 people, according to the organisers.

In her keynote address, Sheikha Jawaher bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, founder of FUTURE8 and board director of NFINITY8 Group, spoke about how women’s empowerment is not only how far a woman rises, but also how she helps other women rise with her.

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“Real success is achieved when women stand by one another, support one another, and rise together,” she said.

When women unite, they become an unstoppable force. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa

Among the distinguished people in attendance were Naama Al Sharhan, Member of the Federal National Council; Hend Al Otaiba, Emirati government official; and Dr. Shatha Allay, Member of Parliament, and prominent leaders and representatives from the public and private sectors.

Creating platforms

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sheikha Jawaher stressed about the importance of creating platforms that encourage greater participation by women in leadership, entrepreneurship and economic development.

“Because of our government and specifically because of our leadership, we are celebrating Emirati women everyday with their achievements and their successes, (wherever they go) in the world,” Sheikha Jawaher said. “A day like this allows us to gather and remind ourselves of their achievements, and to take a moment to celebrate these women.”

Women, she said, must come forward to speak about their achievements and inspire their peers.

“You never know who’s watching,” Sheikha Jawaher said. “Only by sharing your journey or by showing them what is possible, you can touch their lives and maybe change their lives and futures. I think today we have seen not only entrepreneurs, we have seen women from different fields, and all of them are achievers, successful ladies, that we are very proud of in the UAE.”

Building a legacy

For Hend Al Otaiba, the question before Emirati women today is more about what they do once they get a seat at the table. "For a long time, the question for Emirati women was about access: what could we become, where could we lead?” she said.

“It's no longer about getting a seat at the table, it's about what we do once we're sitting in it: the purpose behind our decisions, and whether we use our influence to open a door for the woman coming after us, the way someone once opened one for us. Our achievements are what give us the ability to influence. What we choose to do with that influence, that is the next frontier. That is legacy."

Aarefa Al Falahi, board member of RAK Chamber of Commerce, noted how perceptions about women have transformed rapidly over the decades, while sounding positive about the future.

“You can see a great impact internationally,” she said. “There will be big companies, when it comes to AI or trade, where women from the UAE will make a great impact,” she said, adding such achievers will also boost the UAE’s economic transformation.