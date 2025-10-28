'Why rugby?': Meet UAE women tackling stereotypes on the field

The thud of boots on grass. The rush of wind. A blur of motion across the field. For these Emirati women, chasing a single oval ball — passing, tackling, sprinting — is freedom.

They’ve faced raised eyebrows, family objections, and the question that never seems to go away: “Why rugby?”

In a world where the sport is perceived as rough, even unsuitable, these women have found in it something far greater than competition. It has given them strength, confidence, and a deep sense of purpose.

Meet Al Maha: the UAE Rugby Federation’s all-Emirati, all-women team. They are mothers, students, and dreamers — balancing studies, family, and training — but when they step onto the field, they are simply players.

Rugby has been introduced in public schools to discover young talent across the country. The best are selected to join teams such as Al Maha for girls and Al Shaheen for boys, gaining experience against professional local and international clubs including Dubai Excellencies and Al Ain Amblers.

Balancing motherhood, studies, and rugby

At 23, Zainab Alsuwaidi has already lived several lives: medical student, new mother and national rugby player.

As part of a school talent discovery programme, Alsuwaidi began her rugby journey at the age of 17. She told Khaleej Times, "I used to participate in strength competitions at school and excel at all of them. I continued to develop myself until I was selected to play rugby and represent the UAE. However, my family initially rejected the idea because they considered it a violent sport."

Alsuwaidi began playing in secret until she was selected to join the Al Maha team and later to represent the UAE in Tunisia. At that point, she had to tell her family.

"I was so happy, I held my mother's hand and told her I was playing behind her back and I would love to have her blessing. After that, they started supporting me."

Alsuwaidi is not just a rugby player; she is also a mother and a medical student at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah. She married at the age of 22, and even during her pregnancy, she continued training, participating in lighter weight classes, and cheering on her teammates.

"I played two matches in one week early in my pregnancy without realising it. I felt weak, and later discovered I was two months pregnant,” she said.

Even after learning she was pregnant, Alsuwaidi didn't stop attending training. She participated in every training session, cheered on her teammates, and supported them during matches. She only took a one-month break, returning to play 40 days after giving birth.

Balancing motherhood, studies, and rugby hasn't been easy, especially with a six-month-old daughter in tow. But her family's support keeps her going. Alsuwaidi has clear goals and determination. "My dream is to continue playing and represent the UAE in the best way possible, balancing my professional, personal, and sporting life. I also hope to become a police officer one day."

But her biggest ambition is to become a rugby referee.

Eight years in rugby

Fatima Ali Al Blooshi, 25, was one of the first Emirati women to play rugby. She started playing rugby at school in 2017 at the age of 17.

“I participated in all kinds of school sports, but rugby was the only sport where I felt I could excel and truly represent my country,” she said.

Before being selected by coach Amira to join the Al Maha team, Fatima faced rejection from her family due to the difficulty of the sport and the lack of financial support. But she never gave up.

“For eight years, I tried to convince my family to accept me playing this sport I love. I relied on myself and continued because my love for rugby was stronger than any obstacle,” Al Blooshi said.

Her sister had joined rugby before her, which encouraged Fatima to follow suit. She was also honoured among the top 150 Emirati athletes.

Through her participation in the Federation's programmes, Al Blooshi learned about the Emirati player's path, which begins in schools, progresses through rugby festivals involving up to 75 boys and girls, and ultimately leads to the national team.

"Rugby made me stronger. Every year, I tell myself I can reach a higher level. My personality has changed completely,” she noted.

Al Blooshi chose rugby over continuing her university studies. She also dispelled the misconception that rugby inevitably leads to injuries. "As long as you play correctly, you won't get injured. I've been playing for eight years and haven't had a single injury."

She has represented the UAE in tournaments held in Qatar, India, and other countries, winning first place in many of them.

From school passion to national team

At just 17, Aisha Waleed Al Ali is already part of the UAE national team. Her journey began with football, but she soon discovered a thrill in rugby.

Al Ali started playing rugby at the age of 16 after trying football. She then joined Al Maha Club and the UAE national team.

She said, "What distinguished me was always demonstrating my skills on the field, supporting my teammates, and maintaining team spirit. This is what caught the attention of the national team coaches."

Although her safety is a major concern for her family, she enjoys their support and encouragement.

Transitioning from football to rugby required learning new defensive and offensive tactics, as well as developing quick thinking to protect the ball and prevent the opposing team from scoring. It was easy to see her determination.

“Football is about tracking the ball, while rugby is about studying and reading your opponent,” she explained.

She noted that she was selected to play for her school and national team after receiving significant attention during interschool matches.

“Rugby taught me strength, patience, and teamwork in ways no other sport has taught me,” Al Ali said.

Through rugby, Aisha believes that Emirati women can demonstrate their strength and ability to achieve anything they set their minds to.

“I want to be one of the best players in the UAE and represent my country at every opportunity, just like the Emirati players who came before me,” she said.

Generation of Emirati rugby players

The Player Pathway Program (PPP), supported by HSBC UAE, introduces rugby to public schools across the UAE through the "Try, Play, Stay" initiative.

The programme identifies talented students who join the all-Emirati teams — the Al Maha Girls' Team and the Shaheen Boys' Team — and gain experience through matches against local professional clubs. The programme aims to develop Emirati players capable of representing the UAE in future national and Olympic competitions.

From the successful schools programme launched in 2011 — now running in public schools for over 14 years — these players progress to the all-Emirati men's and women's teams, with opportunities to represent the UAE in regional and Asian rugby tournaments, where they play in the National Rugby 7s and 15s Championships.