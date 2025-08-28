'Passion for people': How Emirati women handle challenges of working in retail

In the heart of the UAE's bustling retail sector, women like Maryam Mohammed, Afraa Adam, and Noora are not just employees, but achievers proving that dedication and passion are the keys to success in any industry.

As UAE marks Emirati Women's Day, Khaleej Times dives deeper into what it takes to thrive in the ever-evolving service sector which comes with its own challenges.

From deputy to store manager

Noora, a 39-year-old from Dubai, exemplifies career progression within the retail sector. She joined Marks & Spencer Dubai Mall in 2022 as deputy store manager and, within a year, advanced to the coveted role of store manager.

Her inspiration to pursue a career in retail began with her first job in Duty Free, where she discovered her passion for connecting with people, assisting customers, and thriving in a dynamic environment.

She explains her motivation: “I became truly inspired by the retail world. I discovered how much I enjoy connecting with people, assisting customers, and working in a dynamic environment.”

Noora firmly believes in the capabilities of Emirati women, stating, “I truly believe Emirati women are capable of achieving success in any field they aspire to. With passion, dedication, and determination, nothing is out of reach.”

This conviction has guided her through various challenges on her path to becoming a store manager, including navigating workplace dynamics and managing the extensive responsibilities of her role.

She says she overcame these obstacles "by staying confident, embracing feedback, and continuously learning from every situation. Believing in myself has been key to achieving my goals.”

Among her many client experiences, Noora vividly recalls a particularly meaningful interaction: “I remember one client in particular who came into the store feeling very sad and shared her story with me. I listened to her, assisted her, and by the end of her visit she was smiling and grateful. That moment created a meaningful connection between us. Experiences like this remind me why I love retail, it’s not only about selling products, but also about making people feel valued, seen, and supported.”

Noora’s message to her fellow Emirati women is powerful and encouraging: “Believe in yourselves and your abilities. Nothing is impossible when you work with confidence, determination, and dedication. Together, hand in hand, we are shaping the future and celebrating our achievements.”

A social spirit in retail

Maryam Mohammed, hailing from Fujairah, has dedicated over 12 years to the retail sector, currently serving as a senior sales assistant supervising the men’s and lingerie departments.

Her journey began in Fujairah before she transferred to her current location. "I’ve always been a naturally sociable person who enjoys interacting with people from different backgrounds and nationalities. This job gives me that opportunity every single day," she says.

She adds, "The diversity of customers and colleagues has helped me learn more about people, cultures, and communication, all while building my skills and gaining experience.”

Despite the rewarding aspects, Maryam faces challenges. She candidly shares, "One challenge I face is the travel distance between my home in Fujairah and my workplace. The commute, combined with long working hours, can be tiring.” However, she has learned to manage her time effectively, maintain a positive attitude, and focus on the rewarding aspects of her work.

Maryam cherishes every customer interaction, finding joy in simple conversations and helping clients find exactly what they need. “Every customer is unique, and I interact with many different personalities every day,” she explains, adding, “I truly enjoy these interactions… Since childhood, I have been social and talkative, so engaging with clients feels natural and enjoyable for me.”

Balancing logistics and customer engagement

Afraa Adam, a 29-year-old from Umm Al Quwain, has carved a unique path in the service industry. Starting as a sales assistant, she transitioned into the logistics department and has been in the industry for three years.

Her role primarily involves overseeing warehouse operations and collaborating closely with the retail store.

Afraa’s career path was unexpected, as she explains, “Although I didn’t plan to enter the logistics sector, I realized that my previous experience dealing with clients prepared me for the challenges of the role.”

One of Afraa’s significant challenges has been effective time management, particularly when multitasking. She describes her experience: “When I am in the store, I often have to juggle several responsibilities at once, assisting clients, managing cash transactions, and processing bills. Initially, it was overwhelming, but I learned to prioritize tasks and remain calm under pressure. With practice and experience, these challenges became manageable.”

Afraa emphasizes the importance of continuous growth and learning from every interaction, whether rewarding or challenging.

She shares her insights on client experiences, saying, “Throughout my career, I’ve had both rewarding and challenging interactions with clients. With time, I’ve learned to read situations more effectively.”