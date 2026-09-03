'Don't judge a job until you try it': 5 Emirati women on finding careers in coffee

A workday can begin with a coffee machine warming up and end with a shift plan, a customer concern, a technical problem or a rush of orders. For five Emirati women working in cafes across the UAE, the counter has become a place to learn far more than how to prepare a drink.

Shouq, Nouf, Sheikha, Aisha and Laila entered the industry through very different routes. Some were looking for their first job, while others had different career plans. Over time, they learned to work with the public, manage responsibility and build the confidence to imagine wider professional futures by working behind the counters in Starbucks outlets around the UAE.

Finding confidence while studying

At 19, Shouq is balancing university study with work. She joined at 18, shortly after finishing secondary school, and is studying human resources, a field she hopes to enter after graduating. Before that, she worked at a hypermarket in Ras Al Khaimah.

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Her interest in coffee began while visiting a nearby cafe and watching customers ask staff about beans and drinks. She knew little about coffee when she applied, and speaking to customers was even more daunting. Shouq described herself as shy, with a voice so quiet that people struggled to hear her. Daily conversations gradually changed that.

“Before, I could never speak to a customer or to someone I didn’t know. Now I can speak to customers, explain things to them and understand them; my personality has changed a lot," she said.

The early months were tiring as she travelled between university and work, but scheduling support helped her manage both. The job also taught her to understand different personalities and remain calm when customers were having difficult days.

One older customer told her he was proud to see Emiratis taking up such positions, a comment that left her emotional and happy. She believes the experience of dealing with customers and colleagues will help her in a future HR career.

From IT plans to a future in management

Nouf, 22, had initially considered banking and entered an IT specialisation. Cafe work was not part of her plan until she developed an interest in coffee and began visiting cafes. Shouq's experience encouraged her to apply, and her sister Nouf joined three or four months later.

She began with only basic knowledge of drinks and little understanding of the wider coffee industry or the level of customer interaction involved. Like Shouq, she was very shy at first.

"When I first joined, I felt I did not know anything. I was extremely shy, and little by little I began to break through that barrier," she said.

Nouf learned to welcome customers, listen to their concerns and prevent difficult interactions from escalating.

A first job that became leadership

For Sheikha, a 31-year-old mother of four from Fujairah, the journey began unexpectedly while she was taking her daughter to a hospital appointment. She received a recruitment opportunity, brought the required documents and attended the appointment. She was accepted. It was her first job.

Nearly three years later, she moved from barista to shift supervisor. She already enjoyed coffee at home, owned a machine and watched videos about latte art, but the reality of a coffee shop was different from following tutorials. The role involved checking expiry dates, preparing shift plans, supporting the team and dealing with customers.

"It’s not only about making coffee. We create the shift planners and learn how to serve our customers better," Sheikha said.

Not everyone understood her decision to take the job. Some customers questioned why Emirati women were doing such work or suggested they should seek employment elsewhere. Sheikha’s response was firm — ”there is nothing shameful about working” — and she saw no reason to leave a job she was doing well.

She also remembers an older woman recognising her from a photograph displayed after a promotion and telling her she felt proud. Some customers began asking for Sheikha to prepare their coffee. Her children now recognise the cafe logo as part of their mother’s work. The experience has made her consider management and, perhaps one day, opening a business of her own.

From giving it a try to supervising a shift

Aysha, 28, from Al Ain, was not initially considering coffee as a long-term career. After secondary school, she worked at a hypermarket for about four months. A barista later told her about openings for Emirati applicants, prompting her to apply.

She joined around three years ago as a barista and was promoted to supervisor at the beginning of this year. She is now responsible for her team, safety and operations during her shift, with the ambition of becoming an assistant manager.

Aysha already enjoyed making coffee at home, but work taught her about the speed and complexity of a busy counter. She bought more equipment, made coffee for her family and learned about coffee varieties, supplies, latte art and V60 brewing. She also had to become comfortable working around ovens, milk and coffee while wearing an abaya.

As a supervisor, she has learned to solve problems under pressure. When electricity or Wi-Fi fails, the point-of-sale system and daily operations can be affected. On one occasion, she arranged for food to be moved to another branch and sent an email explaining the problem.

"Don't judge a place or a job from the outside until you try it. I had only come to try it, but I stayed, and I moved up," said Aysha.

Aysha sees customer service as a reflection of Emirati values and remembers a customer praising her manners and upbringing. She hopes to open a cafe of her own, believing hands-on experience is essential to understanding how a customer-facing business operates.

“The most important thing for me is customer service. Even if the quality is good, if the treatment is not good, people will not come back,” Aysha added.

The decision to stay

Layla, a university graduate in English-language education from Kalba, entered the industry by chance after doing temporary teaching work. She saw a vacancy announcement and applied. It was her first full-time job, but she initially worried about how people would view her and, after two weeks, thought it might not be right for her.

Her first store manager encouraged her to stay for another month. The advice changed the direction of her experience. Layla has now been with Starbucks for almost two years and has been promoted. She said her confidence changed “180 degrees” as she learned to greet customers, speak to strangers and recognise familiar faces outside the store.

One encounter has stayed with her. A visibly upset customer came into the cafe, and Layla offered a spontaneous prayer for her comfort. The woman later returned to say the words had helped her leave feeling calmer. For Laila, the moment showed that customer service can be personal as well as professional.

After about a year and a half as a barista, Layla moved into a shift-supervisor role, learning new systems, computer work and files while taking responsibility for the team, store environment and customer concerns. Rush periods and balancing work with home responsibilities remain challenging, but the experience has made her more patient, responsible and confident.

“The most important thing in all of this is self-confidence. If you have self-confidence, you will be able to enter any field," she said.

For these five Emirati women, the coffee counter is not the destination. It is a starting point, a place to face fears, develop practical skills, build a professional identity and discover what might come next.