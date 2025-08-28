  • search in Khaleej Times
Look: Rare, unseen photos of women in Abu Dhabi Police's early years

Abu Dhabi Police celebrated Emirati Women's Day by sharing inspiring photos of women who have served in the force

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 12:09 PM

Updated: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 12:59 PM

As the nation celebrates Emirati Women's Day, Abu Dhabi Police has shared a special post appreciating the women who have served in the force over the years.

"Since its inception, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has sought to support Emirati women to join the police in various specialties, based on the principle of empowering Emirati women and developing society," their post read.

Photos in the post show women training in the police force, interacting with leaders and marching at official ceremonies. The sense of pride, duty and resilience are apparent in each frame, serving as an inspiring reminder of the contribution of women in the force.

The photos showed women police officers during parades, holding rifles as well as undergoing trainings.

Abu Dhabi Police was established in 1957 with no more than 80 policemen. The first batch of 24 female police officers graduated from the Abu Dhabi Police academy on September 16, 1978. This event marked a significant milestone for women's empowerment in the UAE.

While the country celebrates 50 years of female empowerment, Abu Dhabi Police commemorated 47 years of women serving in the force.