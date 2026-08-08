UAE's 'Aounak' card brings Emirati travel, consular services into one gateway

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) has made it much easier for citizens to access essential travel and consular services when they are out of the country, with the launch of the Emirati Traveler Services Card 'Aounak'.

It brings key travel and consular services for UAE nationals together in a single gateway. The card aims to make it easier for Emirati travellers to access essential services before and during their trips abroad, providing a centralised way to manage travel-related requirements and seek assistance when needed.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport said on Friday that this service is now available at the airport, providing quick access to essential travel services through a QR code.

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Key MoFA services in one place

Through the Aounak card, UAE nationals can access a range of Mofa services, including Twajudi registration, which allows the ministry to keep track of Emirati citizens travelling abroad and provide support in emergencies.

Twajudi registration ensures citizens receive round-the-clock emergency assistance, updates, and rapid consular support during overseas crises or natural disasters.

The card also provides access to the Return Document service, which allows eligible UAE nationals who need to return to the country to obtain the necessary document within 30 minutes, subject to meeting all required conditions and submitting the necessary documents.

Ounak also provides access to the emergency hotline for UAE nationals abroad, giving travellers a direct channel to seek assistance from MoFA when they face emergencies or require consular support outside the country.

Check travel requirements before flying

Another key feature is Travel Requirements by Destination, which provides Emirati travellers with updated information on entry requirements and travel regulations for destinations around the world.

Travellers can use the service to check the latest requirements applicable to their destination before departure, helping them prepare the necessary documents and meet entry conditions.

By bringing these services together, the Aounak card provides UAE nationals with a more convenient way to access MoFA's travel and consular services through a single platform.