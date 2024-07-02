Local airlines have tied up with local banks which allow residents to pay for their travel costs in instalments
Ahmed Faisal Ali has been declared the UAE champion of the Arab Reading Challenge.
The Emirati, based in Dubai, was among the 700,000 students who participated in the UAE challenge to qualify for the final round.
Ali now stands the chance to win the Arab Reading Challenge title and receive the Dh500,000 prize.
The challenge is the largest reading challenge of its kind in the world. The eighth edition saw participation from 28.8 million students from 50 countries.
