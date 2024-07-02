E-Paper

Emirati student beats 700,000 others, crowned UAE Arab Reading Challenge champion

The Dubai-based citizen now stands the chance to win the Arab Reading Challenge title and receive the Dh500,000 prize

Waad Barakat
Left: Ahmed Faisal Ali celebrates with his mother. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali
Left: Ahmed Faisal Ali celebrates with his mother. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 1:49 PM

Ahmed Faisal Ali has been declared the UAE champion of the Arab Reading Challenge.

The Emirati, based in Dubai, was among the 700,000 students who participated in the UAE challenge to qualify for the final round.


Ali now stands the chance to win the Arab Reading Challenge title and receive the Dh500,000 prize.


Ahmed Faisal Ali with Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali
Ahmed Faisal Ali with Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

The challenge is the largest reading challenge of its kind in the world. The eighth edition saw participation from 28.8 million students from 50 countries.

Waad Barakat

