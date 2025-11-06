UAE: Emirati National Identity Strategy launched to strengthen sense of belonging, pride

The UAE Government has launched the ‘Emirati National Identity Strategy’, developed in partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the National Projects Office of the Presidential Court, during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 held in Abu Dhabi.

The strategy was announced by Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, during a keynote session titled “Legacy and Responsibility,” outlining its vision and key objectives that usher in a new phase of unified government efforts to reinforce the Emirati identity across all sectors.

An interactive exhibition titled “Emirati National Identity: Legacy and Responsibility” was held during the two-day Government Annual Meetings to raise awareness of the values and components of the Emirati identity and encourage participants to adopt these principles in government and community practices.

The strategy’s vision centres on strengthening a deeply-rooted Emirati identity that embodies the UAE leadership’s vision and is embraced by society as a path forward to stability and prosperity. The strategy reflects the leadership’s vision of making the Emirati identity a key pillar across all sectors embedded in daily community practices.

The strategy aims to strengthen national belonging and pride in the Emirati identity, reinforce family and social cohesion, and promote the UAE’s national identity on the global stage through international cooperation and engagement.

Through a comprehensive national vision that embraces both UAE citizens and residents, the strategy seeks to instill the principles of unity and harmony, fostering a spirit of coexistence within one community bound by shared values and a collective sense of belonging to the nation.

The strategy is based on three main pillars that form the foundation of the national identity framework: defining the identity and its core values and components; establishing a national strategic framework to establish the presence of Emirati identity across all sectors; and developing a governance model and a National Identity Index to ensure integration of efforts and sustainability of impact.

The strategy was developed in coordination with more than 40 federal and local entities from various sectors, through a series of workshops and brainstorming sessions that contributed to establishing a unified definition of the Emirati identity, determining a set of values, rooted in the principles of Islam, that distinguish the UAE society.

The Emirati national identity is centered on six core elements that reflect the depth of belonging and the diversity of the Emirati character. These are: Islamic values and ethics; the Arabic language and Emirati dialect; the Union and homeland; heritage, customs, and traditions; history, geography, and collective memory; and the Emirati family as the primary foundation for instilling the values of belonging and responsibility in the young generations.

The strategy also sets five core values that capture the essence of the Emirati character: respect and humility; ambition and perseverance; belonging and responsibility; cohesion and coexistence; and generosity and humanity, reflected in serving the community and supporting others equally.

The strategy lays out seven dimensions to embody and convey the national identity across all segments of society. The dimensions, which will serve as key channels to deliver the strategy’s objectives, are: language and culture, education, family and community, religion and coexistence, media, economy, and governance and politics.

The strategy comprises 13 key initiatives covering language, culture, education, family and community, media, and economy.

Among the most notable are initiatives that will integrate the national identity into educational curricula, develop a national framework and guide for extracurricular cultural activities, strengthen national identity within Emirati families, and develop Media Content Policy and Code of Conduct for content creators.

Other initiatives include the “Nahj” initiative will encourage and adopt community-based national identity programs; the “We Are the Children of Zayed” initiative; the Cultural Heritage Law; cultural content coding; the National Cultural Heritage Registry; the Ramsa Lab for Emirati Dialect Coding; the; the National Tourism Program; and the National Framework for Integrating National Identity into Emirati Hospitality.

An index has also been developed to measure the level of adoption of the national identity, based on the six core elements, through assessing sentiment, awareness, and behavior.

A National Identity Committee will be established to oversee the governance of the national identity portfolio, empower relevant entities, and coordinate their efforts and plans within a unified national framework. The committee will ensure role distribution and integration and unifying future directions to strengthen the Emirati identity at both institutional and societal levels.

Legacy and responsibility

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The Emirati national identity is a legacy we take pride in and a responsibility we carry in our hearts. It embodies the spirit of the Emirati people and their deep-rooted belonging to their nation and values.”

She noted that the Emirati National Identity Strategy represents “a lifestyle practiced in our homes, schools, and communities, expressed through our language and dialect, and reflected in our behavior and authentic values that form the foundation of the unity and cohesion within our society.”

She added, “Our children are the natural extension of our identity. We strive to create an inspiring environment that instills in future generations a love for their nation and strengthens their pride in their culture, enabling them to grow up firmly rooted in their heritage, guided by their values, and capable of authentically representing their country.”

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the ‘Emirati National Identity Strategy’ constitutes “a comprehensive human framework that unites UAE citizens and residents under the shared values of respect, coexistence and belonging established by the nation.”

The strategy, she said, “serves as a model that embodies harmony and transforms diversity into a source of strength for our nation, making shared belonging the foundation for building a more cohesive and prosperous future.”

Leadership’s vision

Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi said, “The Emirati National Identity Strategy reflects commitment to the leadership’s vision of nurturing generations deeply rooted in their values and heritage.”

He noted that the strategy “serves as a unifying national framework that coordinates efforts across entities and transforms identity from a cultural concept into a social practice embedded in everyday life.”

He added, “The Emirati identity is both a past we preserve and a future we build together, instilling our values in future generations and embedding them across our institutions to ensure our nation remains a model of coexistence, pride, and belonging.”