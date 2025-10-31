How UAE's first olive-based coffee was brewed by mother-daughter duo

A newcomer to the UAE’s vibrant café and wellness scene is turning heads at public events and across Instagram — Arabic and Turkish coffees made purely from olives.

Available in blends infused with hazelnut, libaan (frankincense), and even karak-style varieties, these novel drinks — the first olive-based coffee in the UAE — are being introduced by Emirati mother and daughter Nadia Al Mansouri and Huda Abdulaziz, who discovered the concept by chance and decided to bring it home.

What began as a social media curiosity and pop-up attraction at community events is quickly growing into a hit among health-conscious consumers and enthusiasts of natural, heritage-inspired flavours.

“We’ve been in the UAE since 2021; we liked the idea of bringing in a healthy coffee,” says Huda, founder of History Coffee, the UAE distributor for the product. “It grabbed a lot of attention because it’s new and unique — people were curious and when they tried it, they were surprised that it’s quite tasty.”

Behind the concept is Dr Waleed Al Azraq, CEO of First Pasha Coffee, a Turkish-Yemeni firm that holds the patent for olive-powder coffee. Dr Al Azraq said the idea grew out of observing a global turn toward healthy and natural products.

“We believe our Arab heritage is rich with ingredients that can be rediscovered in modern ways,” he explained. “The olive — a symbol of blessing mentioned in the Qur’an as a blessed tree — is a rich source of antioxidants. So, we thought of combining it with coffee, which represents generosity and authenticity, to create a product that carries both cultural and health value.”

How the concept began

The concept began after Dr Al Azraq encountered a professor’s display of herbal products at a Turkish agricultural exhibition. Among them was powdered olive fruit, dried at a constant 37°C to preserve its nutrients.

“We were fascinated by its properties and began experimenting,” he said. “After many trials, we found a balance between the rich flavour of Emirati coffee and the natural health benefits of olive powder. The result was a unique and healthy blend that maintains the taste of authentic Arabic coffee.” The company has since registered patent applications in both Turkey and Switzerland.

Developing the product wasn't easy. “The biggest challenge was achieving the perfect balance between the coffee and olive flavours so that neither overpowered the other,” Dr Al Azraq recalled.

“We also faced lengthy approval processes from health authorities before receiving official recognition for the product in Turkey," he added, noting that consumer education was another hurdle. “At first, people were just curious. But after tasting it and learning about its health benefits, interest grew rapidly, especially among those who prefer organic and natural nutrition. Today, demand comes from inside and outside the region.”

'A passionate coffee drinker'

Huda and her mother Nadia came across First Pasha Coffee in 2019 and immediately saw potential. "I was just a passionate coffee drinker,” said Huda, admitting that her and her mum didn't have experience in making coffee.

“My mother didn’t even drink coffee before because it caused her heart palpitations and fatigue," she said. "But when she tried olive coffee, she realised it didn’t make her feel uneasy or tired like regular coffee. That’s when she knew we had to bring it to the UAE.”

Today, History Coffee has become a familiar sight at major public events such as ADIHEX and a favourite on social media. The brand has expanded from four original Turkish coffee flavours to eight, and two years ago the company added Arabic blonde coffee to its menu. “We also introduced coffee with libaan (frankincense) and Emirati coffee with karak due to public demand,” Huda explained.

Beyond its unique taste, olive coffee boasts a list of claimed health benefits: it is antioxidant-rich, 100 per cent natural, and free from preservatives and chemicals. It is said to strengthen immunity, protect the heart and cell membranes, reduce caffeine’s negative effects, and even support cognitive health by speeding blood circulation to the brain.

With growing curiosity and demand, the Emirati–Yemeni collaboration behind History Coffee reflects a wider regional appetite for innovation that honours tradition. “Our goal,” Dr Al Azraq said, “is to reintroduce heritage ingredients through modern science — creating something that’s both authentic and good for you.”