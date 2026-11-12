Emirati appointed head of International Committee of Military Medicine

An Emirati major general was appointed as head of an international, intergovernmental organisation which aims at promoting cooperation and the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge in military medicine, in another milestone for the UAE in this field worldwide.

Major General Staff Aysha Sultan Aldhaheri was appointed President of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), which is located in Belgium. She was previously one of two vice chairs of the ICMM and will now succeed Rear Admiral Sonya Bennett.

The ICMM was founded in 1921 following an initiative by the European state which also organised the first International Congress of Military Medicine. The ICMM currently has 120 member countries, in addition to three observer members, according to its official website.

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Congress of military medicine in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, currently hosts the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine. The event was inaugurated by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

The event, which runs until November 13 at Adnec Centre, serves as a leading international platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest practices, technologies, and innovations in military and civilian medicine.

It also explores ways to advance field medical care, strengthen preparedness and response to emergencies, crises, and disasters, and improve the efficiency of healthcare services across diverse operational environments, ultimately contributing to protecting lives.

This year's edition brings together more than 2,000 participants and around 300 speakers from over 120 countries, with more than 700 scientific abstracts featured in a comprehensive scientific programme covering over 40 medical and healthcare specialities.

The scientific programme addresses key topics, including the application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in military medicine, military-civilian medical integration, mass-casualty and disaster response, mental health and rehabilitation, medical evacuation, medical supplies and logistics, and the future of healthcare in operational environments. The congress also features an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest healthcare solutions, technologies and innovations, with the participation of national and international organisations and companies.

(With inputs from WAM)