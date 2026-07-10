UAE's Emirati graduates can now apply to work at the World Bank for two years

Emirati graduates can now apply for a two-year placement with the World Bank Group, working from its offices around the world on live development projects. Applications opened on June 26 and close on July 15.

The placements are part of the World Bank Group Explorers Programme, which the UAE joined earlier this year. More than 10 graduates will be selected for the first cohort. Each will hold a two-year contract based in a World Bank country office and will work under a manager on real projects. The partnership was announced in April on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington.

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"This agreement with the UAE reflects our shared commitment to investing in the next generation of development professionals," Radi Anguelova, the World Bank Group's Vice President of Human Resources, said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Talented young professionals will gain hands-on experience, contribute to real-world challenges, and build the skills needed to create impact across sectors and regions."

The programme is open only to nationals of donor countries, and the UAE takes part as one, alongside Japan. The placements are paid through a donor-funded trust fund, which means the country is helping fund a route for its own graduates into an institution that shapes global development lending.

The posted roles span more than a dozen countries. They include economic policy in Amman, digital development in Belgrade, water in Brasília, agriculture in Bogotá, and an artificial intelligence role in Buenos Aires. Others cover investment, land and geospatial work, and environmental and social projects across South Africa, Nigeria, Romania and Chile. Applicants list their areas of interest and are matched to a role based on the programme's needs.

The initiative sits under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs. It is supported by the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, the UAE Aid Agency, ADGM Academy, and the Mawaheb Talent Hub, part of the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi.

Requirements and how to apply

Eligibility requires UAE nationality, a bachelor's degree, fluency in English, and a willingness to relocate.

The World Bank also asks for strong analytical and writing skills and the ability to work to deadlines. Selected candidates go through interviews, then a one-week orientation in September before travelling to their postings.

Applications for the UAE cohort are open through the World Bank Group careers website until July 15.