62 Emiratis, other youths shape the future of crime prevention ahead of UN congress

The UAE is hosting the first edition of the "Young Voices for Justice" Youth Forum in Abu Dhabi, bringing together 62 young people from around the world, including 31 Emirati youth representing Youth Councils from across the country. The two-day forum, running on September 24 and 25, is being held ahead of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which opens at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on September 26.

Abdulrahman Murad Al Blooshi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Cooperation and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Justice and General Coordinator of the congress, told participants their contribution carries real weight. "For the first time, the voice of youth will be written into the Abu Dhabi Declaration itself," he said. "The statement you produce will be carried into the opening of this Congress and placed before decision-makers from every corner of the globe."

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Judge Hatem Fouad, UNODC Regional Representative , said the forum was designed to give youth a direct role in shaping outcomes, with participants set to present their recommendations to heads of delegations ahead of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, the global roadmap expected at the close of the congress. Discussions are addressing digital transformation, child protection, combating human trafficking and money laundering, and the use of artificial intelligence in crime.

The 31 Emirati delegates are drawn from the Federal Youth Authority's Youth Councils network, which counts 224 active members across the UAE in 2026, aged between 15 and 35. The councils engage youth through workshops and awareness initiatives in partnership with government entities, including the Ministry of Justice.

"The voice of youth is not just present here, it has a real role in putting forward ideas and shaping practical, applicable solutions," said Fatima Al Sharhan, a Youth Councils member at the Federal Youth Authority. "Youth today are not just the future of this community, they are part of the present reality, and they are the group most exposed to rapid changes, especially in the digital space."

For Yasmin Al Amiri, another UAE participant, the value lies in what comes after the forum ends. "We are going to share our experience, share what we learned," she said, describing the event as "an amazing achievement" and proof that the UAE is keeping pace with global developments.

On the second day, participants will draft a joint youth statement to be formally presented at the congress opening on 26 September.