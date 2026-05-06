UAE farmer donates 200 flame trees to Dubai Municipality

An Emirati farmer has stepped forward to support Dubai’s push to expand green spaces, donating hundreds of ornamental trees as part of a wider sustainability effort across the emirate.

Ahmed Al Hafeiti, owner of Wadi Dafta plantation, has allocated 200 “Flame” trees to Dubai Municipality in response to a call to increase planting across the city. The initiative aligns with directives from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to expand cultivation of the vibrant, summer-blooming trees.

Speaking about his decision to donate 200 flame trees, Al Hafeiti said the idea came from a sense of responsibility to contribute to the country, even in a small way. He described the initiative as a meaningful opportunity for citizens to play a role alongside government efforts in enhancing the urban landscape.

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“The Flame tree suits our climate, offers beautiful shade, and adds a striking colour to the streets,” he noted, adding that many countries are known for signature trees that define their landscapes.

Al Hafeiti revealed that he offered mature trees from his nursery, some reaching over five to six meters in height, rather than small seedlings. He said he had more than 500 trees available and invited Dubai Municipality to select the best specimens, with preparations already underway to transport them.

The donation reflects growing community engagement with environmental initiatives, as individuals and businesses increasingly contribute to greening projects. Al Hafeiti added that he regularly supports schools and institutions by not only supplying trees but also helping plant them, describing such efforts as a form of ongoing charity that benefits both people and the environment.

The move comes as Dubai Municipality continues its wider campaign to plant more Flame trees across the emirate, marking the start of their vivid summer bloom and reinforcing the city’s commitment to sustainability and improved urban living.

Al Hafeiti said community engagement has been overwhelming, with inquiries and participation continuing to grow since he shared the idea online.

He highlighted an unexpected example of involvement from a jewelry shop that wanted to contribute despite not having space to plant trees. “They told me they don’t have a garden, but they still wanted to be part of the initiative,” he said. “So they decided to display the flowers in vases inside their shop.”

The farmer has been experimenting with ways to keep the Flame tree’s blossoms fresh indoors, placing them in water and testing simple methods suggested by the public to extend their lifespan. While still in trial stages, he said the results so far are promising, opening the possibility of using the tree’s vivid red-orange flowers as indoor decorative elements.

Al Hafeiti noted that the tree’s appeal goes beyond its striking blooms. Its delicate leaves and seasonal transformation , shedding foliage in winter before bursting back to life in summer , add to its visual charm, making it a distinctive feature in both outdoor and potentially indoor settings.

“The colour is beautiful, and even the leaves add elegance,” he said, describing how the tree enhances the overall landscape. “In summer, it truly stands out.”

The growing interest reflects how Dubai’s tree-planting campaign is resonating across different segments of society, with individuals and businesses alike embracing the initiative in ways that suit their spaces.

Al Hafeiti’s contribution underscores the role of community-driven efforts in supporting national sustainability goals, as Dubai Municipality continues its broader push to increase green cover and enhance the emirate’s urban environment.