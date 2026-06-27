Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

At 82, Ahmed Mohammed Gharib still walks through his mango orchard with the same excitement he felt more than five decades ago.

It all began after he tasted a mango for the first time. The sweet fruit left such a lasting impression that he decided he wanted to grow it himself in the UAE.

"I travelled to India and Pakistan to bring mango seeds and saplings," Gharib recalled. "When I returned, I planted them on my farm and started learning how to grow them in our climate."

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That journey marked the beginning of what would become a lifelong passion. The Emirati farmer has spent more than 50 years cultivating mangoes in Fujairah, producing thousands of kilograms of fruit every year. Along the way, he also experimented with different varieties, cross-breeding some of them to develop his own types that could thrive in local conditions.

"I wanted to produce mangoes that suited our environment," he said. "Over the years, I crossed different mango varieties and developed new types through experience and patience.

His farms are located in Sharm and Al Bidya in Fujairah, where he also grows citrus fruits and date palms. Although workers help with the daily activities, Gharib personally supervises every stage of cultivation.

"Experience is the secret," he said. "You must know when to fertilise, when to irrigate, and when to prune the trees. Every five or six months, the trees need proper care to remain healthy and produce good-quality fruit."

He now grows several mango varieties, including Arabi Hamadh, Hindi Hamadh, Lumi, Fifai, and Arabi Moza.

Production changes from year to year depending on weather and growing conditions. "In a good season, we harvest around 12,000kg of mangoes. Other years, it may be 10,000kg or even 5,000kg," he said. "Agriculture depends on many factors, and every season is different."

Even after five decades, Gharib said the joy of seeing mangoes ripen on his trees has never faded.

"Mango farming needs patience," he said. "When you care for the trees properly, they reward you with good fruit. That is what has kept me doing this for more than 50 years."

Beyond the farm, Gharib regularly showcases his harvest at agricultural exhibitions and mango festivals across the UAE, where he enjoys meeting visitors and introducing them to locally grown produce. This week, he is among the farmers taking part in the Khor Fakkan Mango Festival, running from June 26 to June 28, where he has displayed several of the varieties grown on his farms.

"For me, these festivals are not just about selling mangoes," he said. "They are an opportunity to show people what Emirati farms can produce and to encourage the younger generation to take an interest in agriculture."