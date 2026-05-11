This Emirati started with 2 cows, now his dairy farm produces 400 litres of milk

What began with just two local cows in the northern village of Sha’am in Ras Al Khaimah has grown into one of the emirate’s well-known local dairy farms, producing fresh milk, yogurt, butter, and traditional Emirati products for customers across the UAE.

At 44, Emirati farmer Yasser Mohammed Ali Saleh Al Shehhi has transformed his passion for livestock into a fully operational dairy business under the name “Albaan Sha’am”, which translates to “Sha’am Dairy”, with around 70 cows today and a farm that also attracts visitors from different emirates.

Al Shehhi said the project first began in 2003 as a simple hobby with only two local cows, encouraged by his mother, who supported the idea of investing in cattle breeding and turning it into a sustainable business.

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“Over time, the number gradually increased, reaching around 50 cows by 2014,” he said. “Later, I introduced Jersey cows imported from Australia because they produce more milk and have a higher butterfat content.”

He explained that Jersey cows are also more heat-tolerant than many traditional breeds, while requiring less feed, making them more efficient for local dairy production.

In the early years, Al Shehhi sold his products directly from the farm and in markets across Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Mairid, before expanding through social media and launching delivery services to all emirates in the country.

In 2019, he diversified the project further by opening a small family-friendly farm park and retail centre in Sha’am, combining agriculture with tourism and visitor experiences.

The farm now includes camels, ibex, warf goats, birds, tortoises, and a rare breed of white donkeys, making it a popular attraction for families, particularly on weekends and public holidays.

“People don’t just come to buy products anymore,” Al Shehhi said. “They also come to enjoy the park and see the animals. We receive visitors from Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and even Oman.”

The farm produces a wide variety of fresh local dairy items, including traditional Emirati “Jami”, a heritage dairy product commonly eaten with dates, alongside laban, yogurt, butter, ghee , cheese, camel milk, fresh local eggs, and goat dairy products.

Al Shehhi said all products are made daily at the farm using fresh milk collected from the cows twice a day, in the morning and evening. Production reaches nearly 400 litres per day at the beginning of the season, then gradually declines as cows enter their resting period ahead of calving.

A single Jersey cow can produce between 20 and 30 litres of milk daily, he added, noting that cows are given a two-month rest period during pregnancy to maintain healthy production cycles.

He said the most popular product among customers is traditional local laban because of its fresh taste and natural butter content.

“Customers always notice the difference,” he said. “The laban contains visible natural butter, which gives it a rich traditional flavor and keeps people coming back.”

Award recognition

In 2026, Al Shehhi won second place in the fourth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, an achievement he described as a major turning point after years of developing the farm.

According to Al Shehhi, the award evaluation process included inspections of production quality, animal welfare standards, cooling systems during summer, and feed quality.

Following the award, he introduced modern machinery for feed mixing and grass processing, thereby improving cattle health and increasing productivity.

The main production season typically runs from September to October, while year-round demand remains strong for laban, ghee, and Jami products.

“Almost everything sells out now,” he said. “That’s why I’m considering increasing the number of cows to meet market demand.”

The farm currently sells laban for Dh10 per litre, while Jami and cheese are priced at Dh15, yoghurt at Dh10, ghee at Dh80 per kilogram, and butter at Dh200 per kilogram.

Looking ahead, Al Shehhi hopes to transform the farm from a traditional livestock operation into a specialised Emirati dairy company, saying that national awards and public support continue to motivate him to expand further.