Onboard the aid ship: How UAE crew steers 7,200 tons to Gaza

On board the ship carrying 7,200 tons of aid, Humaid Al Hammadi, a trainee navigation officer, and Omar Al Mulla are leading a team of seven Emirati nationals on a humanitarian mission to El Arish as part of the ongoing Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 operation. They will oversee the loading of the shipment and its delivery to the port of El Arish in Egypt.

The crew consists of 31 people, including seven Emirati nationals who directly supervise the loading, operations, and delivery of the aid. Al Hammadi said, "It is a proud experience and an opportunity to serve our brothers and extend a helping hand to those in need.”

The navigation team includes seven young Emiratis: Humaid Al Hammadi, Omar Al Mulla, Adnan Al Abdullah, Hashem AlHashemi, Ali Naseeb, Faisal AlKaabi, and Salem AlSiyabi, who take turns managing navigation and supervising the port during the voyage.

The Emirati team commanding the UAE Humanitarian Aid Ship Gaza No. 10 will depart on Friday from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi to Al Arish in Egypt. The journey is expected to take between ten days and two weeks. Upon arrival, the aid will be unloaded and transported to warehouses within five days, trainee navigation officer Al Hammadi told Khaleej Times.

Throughout the voyage, daily inspections of the cargo are conducted to ensure its safety. Meanwhile, the crew works continuous shifts — four hours on, four hours off — to ensure smooth operations at sea.

Al Hammadi and Al Mulla emphasised that this shipment is not just an aid shipment, but a message of solidarity from the UAE to the Palestinian people, reflecting its unwavering commitment to supporting its brothers in times of hardship.

Huge cargo, collective effort

The four-story ship includes one floor dedicated entirely to aid boxes and another specially modified for this mission, which is used as a garage. The loading process was completed in five days.

Humaid Saeed Al Afari, UAE Relief Operations Coordinator, told Khaleej Times that the UAE has so far operated 635 airlifts, 21 cargo ships, and 6,971 trucks to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has also established a 200-bed field hospital, which has treated more than 52,000 patients, along with a floating hospital in Al Arish. It has also launched initiatives to treat 1,000 Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients in the UAE.

Al-Afari added that the latest aid ship carried 7,200 tons of supplies, including 65 per cent food, 30 per cent shelter materials, and 5 per cent medical supplies, affirming the UAE's unwavering humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.