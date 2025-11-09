'Islam is very misunderstood': Emirati educator makes viral videos simplifying religion

When Emirati educator Faris Al Hammadi began attending mosque lectures nearly two decades ago, he wasn’t planning to become a content creator. What started as a personal curiosity about his faith gradually turned into a mission to make Islamic teachings accessible to those who struggle to understand them in Arabic.

Today, his simple and relatable videos have made him one of the most recognisable Islamic voices online. Often filming from his car, Al Hammadi answers followers’ questions with calm honesty and humor, earning the trust of people who once hesitated to ask religious questions openly — even the ones that begin with, “Is it haram to sell feet pics?”

Khaleej Times spotted Al Hamadi recording one of his videos in the middle of the Sharjah International Book Fair, encouraging visitors to read more.

“Read, the first word that came in the Quran,” he reminded them. “Reading shouldn’t just fill time. Every day, give one hour to a book instead of scrolling through social media. I guarantee your life will be better.”

Now in its 44th edition, the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which kicked off on 5 November and runs till 16 November, is organised by the Sharjah Book Authority under the theme “Tales That Transcend.” The annual event brings together authors, publishers, and readers from around the world for panel discussions, workshops, and cultural performances, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global hub for literature and knowledge exchange.

Al Hammadi, who serves as a Religious Advisor at the Islamic Information Center in Dubai, has built a strong online following, with 881,000 followers on Instagram and 770,000 on TikTok, by breaking down complex ideas about religion into clear, conversational messages.

“I studied Islam in a classical way, attending mosques and lectures by scholars who had PhDs and deep expertise,” he said. “But I noticed a big gap in the English-speaking world. Most Muslims don’t speak Arabic, and they often rely on limited or confusing online content. I wanted to be that bridge between them and the scholars.”

His communication style, he believes, comes from blending both worlds, theology and modern education. Al Hammadi holds a master’s in marketing, a master’s in addiction science, a research certification from Harvard Medical School, and an innovation diploma from Imperial College London.

“I’ve dealt with doctors, engineers, and addiction patients,” he explained. “So I understand how people think. Scholars speak in pure Islamic terminology; it’s natural for them. But I simplify that language for people who just want to understand their faith.”

That approach has resonated widely, especially with international audiences. “It’s reaching out more in the West,” he said. “Here in the UAE, Arabic speakers have access to scholars, but abroad there’s a real need for simple, authentic education.”

When asked about the strangest question he’s ever received online, Al Hamadi laughed. “Someone once asked me about the permissibility of selling feet pictures,” he said. “I didn’t even know it was a trend or that it was even a thing. I answered casually, and it went viral.”

Despite the humor, his goal remains serious: to encourage curiosity and compassion through understanding.



“Islam is very misunderstood, by Muslims and non-Muslims alike,” he said. “If I can make someone feel more connected to their identity or their faith, that’s enough.”