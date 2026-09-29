'Best karak ever': Etihad Rail chef rejoices after praise from Sheikh Mohamed

When Emirati chef Maitha Warshaw got on board the Etihad Rail on Monday to serve some special guests, she had no idea who they were. It turned out to be the rulers of the country.

She said she was surprised when she learnt that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was on board. “We asked him what he would like to drink,” she told Khaleej Times. “He asked me, what do you have? I told him I have Karak, Arabic coffee, green tea and red tea. He said, 'I'm old school, I want Karak.'"

So, she poured out a cup of piping hot karak and offered him a paratha to dip in it. "He said he'll just have Karak," she shared. The compliment that followed filled her with gratitude. "Once we served it, he said this was the best Karak he had."

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Chef Maitha was speaking aboard an Etihad Rail train that gave media a sneak peek into how the rail services will be between Dubai and Abu Dhabi ahead of the passenger services, which will begin on Wednesday. The train journey from Mohamed bin Zayed City station to Al Yalayis station took approximately one hour and four minutes.

A surprise visit

It wasn't the first time Chef Maitha had met the President, but the visit was still a surprise. "We're really privileged that His Highness got on the train before any passengers," she said. "He wanted to try the train and see how it goes before his community does. It was really nice of him, and we were really happy to have him on board."

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail were also on board. "They checked the details of the food we're offering and asked questions," she said. "Their support means so much. They're making sure that once people get on board, everything represents what the UAE truly is."

The paratha story

According to chef Maitha, she thought long and hard about including the paratha on the menu. "We went back and forth,” she admitted. But then, she took the decision to add it in. “Paratha is not Emirati per se but it's part of our culture," she said. "We wake up in the morning, go to the cafeteria, order a paratha and karak, and dip our paratha in the karak. It's nostalgic. That's why we wanted it on the train."

It's now one of the best-selling items on the train.

The menu is designed to introduce passengers to Emirati cuisine. "Seventy per cent of the people on the train are not locals," she said. "Our mission is to educate people about Emirati flavours and support local suppliers and farmers."

The tuna sandwich comes with Emirati lumi powder. The chicken sandwich has achar. The lamb sandwich is paired with date jam. The salad features harees, usually cooked with lamb, but it is kept whole as barley grains. The team also ensures that they buy their produce from local farmers.

"Our leaders want us to enhance agriculture in the UAE," she said. "So, that's what we're trying to do."