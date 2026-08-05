107-year-old Emirati passes away after battle with cancer: Al Khaleej

Abdullah Duha Askar Al Kaabi, a 107-year-old Emirati who witnessed the defining moments in UAE's history, has passed away after a battle with cancer, Al Khaleej newspaper reported on Wednesday, August 5.

The centenarian, who was born in Sharjah's Al Fli area in 1919, was diagnosed with the series illness nearly six years ago and spent his final days on life support in the intensive care unit at Shakhbout Hospital. Al Kaabi is remembered with affection and respect by everyone who knew him for his kindness, generosity and humility.

Throughout his long life, Al Kaabi witnessed the nation's profound social and historical change, including the UAE's founding in 1971 and the milestones if its remarkable development, progress and modernisation.

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'He never drove a car'

In its report, the newspaper cites Al Kaabi'a son, Mohammed, as saying that his father had never received a formal education, "yet he was wise, perceptive, quick-witted and highly respected."

"He was known for helping resolve disputes, bringing people together, reconciling married couples and even assisting in arranging marriages," Mohammed, who is an employee, added.

Mohammed explained that his father worked in the desert and had his own business. "He possessed an exceptionally sharp memory and could vividly recall events from 70 or even 80 years earlier," he stated, recalling how Al Kaabi used to remember the names of all 10 of his grandchildren. The centenarian had only two sons, Mohammed and Salem, although he got married nine times.

According to his son, Al Kaabi remained in good health until he was diagnosed with cancer. "He maintained a healthy diet, walked frequently and never drove a car," Mohammed said.

Shedding light on his father's religious commitment, Mohammed said Al Kaabi never neglected his prayers and while he was on life support, he asked his son to perform the prayers on his behalf. "He constantly praised and thanked God in all circumstances and regularly sought His forgiveness."

When Al Kaabi learned of his serious illness, he said that all those he had once lived alongside had already passed away, thanking God for granting him such a long life and allowing him to see his grandchildren.