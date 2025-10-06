Dh500,000 prize up for grabs: New races announced across 7 villages in UAE

As the UAE gears up for better weather during the winter season, an exciting new fitness challenge has been announced — one that not only challenges the body, but engages the mind and allows participants to become explorers.

The Emirates Villages Run Series consists of seven races to be held across the seven emirates. The best part? The course for the races will be laid out in different heritage villages across the country, allowing participants to experience a variety of landscapes and cultures.



Organised within the framework of the Year of Community 2025, the series is in partnership with ADNOC and in collaboration with sports councils, municipalities, and tourism authorities across the emirates, and is held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the Emiratis Council for Balanced Development.

The runs serve as a cultural and community platform, showcasing the UAE’s diverse landscapes and rich heritage. According to the official website, the races will take place "from village paths and coastal tracks to desert trails and mountain roads". Traditional Emirati performances will highlight national identity and heritage, while the races themselves promote cultural and tourism opportunities in villages across the emirates.

The races will run across seven weekends, starting on October 11 in Fujairah and ending on December 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Race calendar

October 11: Qidfa, Fujairah

October 18: Masfout, Ajman

October 25: Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah

November 1: Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain

November 22: Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah

November 29: Al Lisaili, Dubai

December 6: Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi (final race)

A total prize pool of Dh500,000 will be awarded across the series.



Registration is now open at at the Emirates Villages Run Series website. The initiative is open to families, women, youth, senior citizens, people of determination, schools, companies, and sports clubs. It also welcomes participants of all fitness levels.