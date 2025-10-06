  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Dh500,000 prize up for grabs: New races announced across 7 villages in UAE

The Emirates Villages Run series consists of seven races, open to participants of all fitness levels

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 4:13 PM

Top Stories

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

'I still dream': Some Palestinians in UAE dare to hope over Trump’s Gaza peace deal

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

New UAE sugar tax on beverages takes effect January 2026

As the UAE gears up for better weather during the winter season, an exciting new fitness challenge has been announced — one that not only challenges the body, but engages the mind and allows participants to become explorers.

The Emirates Villages Run Series consists of seven races to be held across the seven emirates. The best part? The course for the races will be laid out in different heritage villages across the country, allowing participants to experience a variety of landscapes and cultures.

Organised within the framework of the Year of Community 2025, the series is in partnership with ADNOC and in collaboration with sports councils, municipalities, and tourism authorities across the emirates, and is held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the Emiratis Council for Balanced Development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The runs serve as a cultural and community platform, showcasing the UAE’s diverse landscapes and rich heritage. According to the official website, the races will take place "from village paths and coastal tracks to desert trails and mountain roads". Traditional Emirati performances will highlight national identity and heritage, while the races themselves promote cultural and tourism opportunities in villages across the emirates.

The races will run across seven weekends, starting on October 11 in Fujairah and ending on December 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Race calendar

  • October 11: Qidfa, Fujairah

  • October 18: Masfout, Ajman

  • October 25: Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah

  • November 1: Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain

  • November 22: Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah

  • November 29: Al Lisaili, Dubai

  • December 6: Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi (final race)

A total prize pool of Dh500,000 will be awarded across the series.

Registration is now open at at the Emirates Villages Run Series website. The initiative is open to families, women, youth, senior citizens, people of determination, schools, companies, and sports clubs. It also welcomes participants of all fitness levels.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE confirms no impact of tropical storm 'Shakti' on country

thumb-image

Look: Rare photos of how Dubai's DXB grew from sandy runway to world’s busiest

thumb-image

Thailand: Pet lion gets loose, attacks kid; owner faces $1,500 fine

thumb-image

Bahraini, Kuwaiti citizens detained by Israel; authorities seek release

thumb-image

Logitech to showcase AI-powered workplace innovations at GITEX Global 2025

 