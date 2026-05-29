Emirates issues travel advisory over Ebola-related entry measures in several countries

Emirates has issued a travel advisory as several countries introduced entry restrictions and enhanced screening measures due to Ebola.

Passengers are advised to check the latest entry requirements through official government sources before travelling.

Travellers should also ensure their contact details are updated and monitor their flight status before heading to the airport.

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If travel plans are affected, Emirates will assist with rebooking on the next available flight, including connecting journeys beyond Dubai.

Customers booking flights from 2 April will also be eligible for one complimentary date change across all cabins, subject to ticket validity and applicable fare differences.

On May 19, Bahrain announced it is suspending entry for foreign travellers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak, becoming the first GCC country and among the few globally to impose such precautionary travel restrictions to protect public health.

Jordan has also suspended the entry of travellers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, according to the Jordanian state news agency.

The UAE's top health authorities have also confirmed readiness to address any health developments or emerging situations, particularly those related to Ebola.

The country's preparedness and health monitoring measures are constantly reviewed in line with approved standards, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention noted.

According to the latest figures up to May 24, the WHO has reported 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola-related deaths in the country since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, out of more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that ongoing insecurity in eastern DR Congo, an area affected by decades of conflict, is severely hampering containment efforts.

Tedros said on Thursday that he was travelling to the Democratic Republic of Congo to support teams responding to a deadly Ebola outbreak, expressing confidence that the virus can be brought under control.

The outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment.

The WHO has also cautioned that the true scale of the outbreak is likely larger than reported, as it may have been spreading undetected for some time.