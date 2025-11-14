UAE: Emirates to suspend flights to Damascus starting November 15

Emirates will suspend flights to Damascus starting on Saturday, November 15, until further notice, an airline spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.

“The decision followed a routine operational review to optimise fleet utilisation to align with our business objectives,” the spokesperson of the Dubai-based carrier explained.

Airlink between Dubai and Damascus, however, will remain in place via flydubai.

“All customers currently booked on Emirates’ flights after November 14, 2025 will be rebooked on flydubai. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers and look forward to resuming operations at the earliest opportunity,” the spokesperson assured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Back in June this year, Emirates announced the reintroduction of flights between Dubai and Damascus from July 16, after suspending operations to the Syrian capital in 2012 due to the civil war in the Arab country.

Emirates initially started with three weekly services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays. Plans were also announced to expand to four weekly flights from August 2 with an additional flight on Saturdays.

Emirates then announced daily services from October 26, operating a 302-seater Boeing 777-200LR.

The return of services to Syria followed a comprehensive evaluation in conjunction with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority. Other UAE carriers flying to Damascus are Etihad and flydubai.