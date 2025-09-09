UAE: Emirates updates Skywards Miles policy for children aged 8 and below

Passengers aged eight-year-old and below are ineligible for First Class Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards, according to Emirates’ updated Skywards Miles policy.

Under the Classic Rewards, passengers can use their Skywards Miles to book flights to any Emirates or flydubai destination in any class. Classic Rewards start from 5,000 Miles and travellers can pay the full cost of their ticket using Miles (excluding taxes). They also have the choice to choose Saver or Flex Plus fares under Classic Rewards loyalty programme.

Under Reward Upgrades, travellers can use their Skywards Miles to upgrade themselves to a higher class. They can upgrade from just 7,020 Skywards Miles, even at the last minute with instant upgrades at check‑in and on board. Passengers are required to log in to their Emirates Skywards account before they search for flights and enjoy exclusive Miles upgrade offers.

This new policy upgrade for children aged 8 and below could affect only those passengers who use Miles to upgrade their children to First Class. Parents still have the option to purchase a First Class ticket for their children through cash and cards.

With more than 35 million members, Emirates Skywards Miles is one of the largest airline loyalty programmes in the world.

The airline enrols seven members every minute in its loyalty programme. One passenger is rewarded with an upgrade every minute, while 100,000 transactions earning Miles are made every day.

Emirates airline is the world’s largest international passenger carrier as it carried 53.7 million passengers in 2024-25, an increase of 3 per cent year-on-year. Its seat capacity increased by 4 per cent during 2024-25.