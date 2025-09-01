  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Emirates Road exit towards Abu Dhabi temporarily closed amid works

Motorists have been advised to please their journey in advance and follow directional signs to reach their destinations smoothly

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 8:52 PM

Motorists taking the Dubai-Al Ain road have been alerted of a road closure towards Abu Dhabi, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Monday, September 1.

The Emirates Road exit towards Abu Dhabi is set to be closed along with the closure of one lane for traffic coming from Dubai.

The closures are due to the ongoing works being carried out by the Dubai Municipality.

Motorists have been advised to please their journey in advance and follow directional signs to reach their destinations smoothly.