Emirates Red Crescent's Eid Al Adha meat campaign to support 4,000 Pakistani families

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 9:37 AM

In line with its mission to strengthen bridges of cooperation and giving with all brotherly and friendly nations, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has implemented the 2024 Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat campaign in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The campaign is expected this year to benefit approximately 4,000 families across Pakistan. The campaign's scope had been expanded locally and internationally to include numerous underprivileged families, vulnerable groups, and those most affected by difficult living conditions.