Emirates Red Crescent's Eid Al Adha meat campaign to support 4,000 Pakistani families

In line with its mission to strengthen bridges of cooperation and giving with all brotherly and friendly nations, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has implemented the 2024 Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat campaign in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The campaign is expected this year to benefit approximately 4,000 families across Pakistan. The campaign's scope had been expanded locally and internationally to include numerous underprivileged families, vulnerable groups, and those most affected by difficult living conditions.
The ERC's Pakistan office is committed to expanding the reach of the Eid Al Adha campaign this year to encompass all regions of Pakistan, in alignment with the Authority's unwavering commitment to supporting those in need and assisting underprivileged families.
The Feast of Sacrifice is one of the most important celebrations in Islam revered by Muslims across the world