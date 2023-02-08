Emirates Post releases new commemorative stamp highlighting significance of Louvre Abu Dhabi

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 10:44 PM

A new commemorative stamp highlighting the significance of the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been released recently. The stamp emphasises the pioneering position of Louvre Abu Dhabi as a hub for cultures and human civilisation, along with being a sanctuary for arts, museums and cultural institutions.

The new postal stamp is in line with the Emirates Post Group's objective of documenting and highlighting key features of the country's civilisational monuments.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a cultural landmark, with galleries that displays artworks shedding light on the human creativity throughout history.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO for Emirates Post Group Company (EPGC), said, “Emirates Post Group is keen to showcase the UAE’s most prominent landmarks by highlighting its artistic and cultural diversity. The issuance of commemorative stamps, document historical, cultural, and civilisational monuments and institutions across the Emirates, further solidifying the UAE's prominent presence on the international tourism map. We are pleased to work with Louvre Abu Dhabi to issue this new postage stamp, which reflects the museum's prominent position as a major cultural establishment in the region and a hub for worldwide cultural events, art, and exhibitions.”

The museum’s ancient and modern art pieces tell the stories of civilisations and eternal human values.

The museum opened in Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi in 2017, as part of a cultural agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France.

It was designed by architect Jean Nouvel, who was inspired by Arabic heritage and combined traditional Islamic architecture with French concepts and expertise.

Over the years its increasingly become a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders.

Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities, while offering enjoyment for all.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, avers, “We are pleased to collaborate with Emirates Post Group, the oldest public service institution in the UAE, on this incredible initiative and are truly honoured to have our museum commemorated through this iconic postage stamp.”

“This collaboration demonstrates our position as a leading cultural institution and a source of national pride. Similar to how Emirates Post Group connects people through their postal services, Louvre Abu Dhabi connects people through art, showcasing how our shared creativity and humanity continues to transcend time, geographies and civilisations,” adds Rabaté.

The commemorative stamps will be available at all Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centres and can also be obtained online at www.emiratespostshop.ae.

