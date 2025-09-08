  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Emirates turns plane parts into horse-shaped artwork

This is not the first time that the carrier has used material from its aircraft to create something new; in April, the airline launched limited-edition backpacks

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 4:52 PM

A horse head made out of unused airplane parts? Dubai's flag carrier Emirates has unveiled its artwork made from upcycling materials from its retired aircraft.

Designed and fabricated locally, the artwork reflects the country's heritage and reflects the potential of upcycling, and using old material to create something new and innovative.

This is not the first time that the carrier has used material from its aircraft to make something completely different. In April, the Dubai-based airline launched limited-edition backpacks, collecting 50,000kg from 191 aircraft.

The "aircrafted" bags were then sent to students in Africa, to help support education for the needy. This move also received praise by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who called it a "beautiful initiative", and reposted the Emirates video on social media.