Emirates offers unlimited free date changes to Dubai as travel flexibility expands

Emirates has introduced a series of measures aimed at giving passengers greater flexibility when booking and changing travel, including unlimited free date changes on flights to Dubai.

From August 10, customers travelling to Dubai can change their travel dates as many times as needed without charge across a broad range of fares.

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The policy applies from Saver through Flex fares in Economy, as well as Special, Saver and Flex fares in Business Class. Economy Flex Plus, Premium Economy, Business Flex Plus and First Class fares remain fully flexible.

Refund fees reduced

The airline has also cut refund fees on flights to Dubai.

For Economy passengers, refund fees have been reduced to $50 on Saver fares and $25 on Flex fares. In Business Class, fees are $50 on Special and Saver fares and $25 on Flex fares.

Emirates said the measures are designed to allow customers to alter or cancel bookings with lower penalties.

Passengers travelling elsewhere on the Emirates network also receive one free date change on tickets booked from April 2, including journeys connecting through Dubai.

Customers can also hold a fare for 24 hours at no charge while finalising their travel plans.

Travel cover includes conflict protection

Emirates is also offering its Comprehensive Travel Cover, which includes protection for a range of travel disruptions.

The insurance provides reimbursement of medical expenses of up to $25,000 in conflict-related situations and allows a free trip extension of up to 30 days.

The cover also includes trip cancellation, baggage delay and loss, unlimited worldwide medical expenses and emergency evacuation.

It is available across 27 countries and can be purchased when booking or added later through Emirates’ Manage Booking service.

The airline said that when its flights are disrupted, accommodation will be provided directly to affected customers.

Where onward connections on other airlines are affected, or Emirates services are unavailable, passengers can be rebooked to their final destination at no additional cost, including in cases involving airspace disruption.

Skywards members get additional benefits

Emirates Skywards members are also being offered additional benefits until August 31.

Members will need 20 per cent fewer Tier Miles to reach Silver, Gold and Platinum status, while Emirates and flydubai flights will earn a 20 per cent bonus in Tier Miles.

The airline is also offering a promotional Cash+Miles rate of 2,000 Miles for $30, compared with the usual $15 value, when Miles are used towards Emirates or flydubai flights, excess baggage, lounge access and seat selection.