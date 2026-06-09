Emirates has no plans to cut flights despite regional conflict pressures, President says

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Emirates has no plans to cut capacity despite financial pressures from the war in the Middle East, its president Tim Clark said on Tuesday, as the airline presses for Berlin traffic rights.

The airline continues to route passengers through Dubai to destinations including India and Australia, taking precautions such as carrying extra fuel.

"We have no intention of cutting back or reducing," Clark said, adding he was not concerned about the extra cost.

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Emirates is also seeking broader expansion in Germany, saying most stakeholders would benefit from new long-haul capacity, while it rolls out free Starlink connectivity on as many aircraft as possible despite limited hardware.

Emirates has long campaigned for greater access to Berlin.

Clark said Emirates had secured slots at Berlin airport but still lacked approval to operate.It has regularly used the air show as a platform to highlight its contribution to the local economy, dating back to an order for 32 more Airbus A380 securing thousands of German jobs in 2010.

Clark also criticised Deutsche Lufthansa, which has long argued Gulf carriers enjoy an unfair regulatory advantage in Europe.

"It is a listed company, and it needs to fight its own corner without going to the government and hiding behind its skirts," he said.