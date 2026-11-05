Street food, live music: What to expect at Emirates Loves Syria Day at Zabeel Park

From tasting traditional Syrian dishes to enjoying live music and exploring recreations of famous landmarks, visitors to Dubai's Zabeel Park will get a chance to experience Syrian culture this weekend.

The second edition of the Emirates Loves Syria celebration will take place on Saturday, bringing together members of the Syrian community and visitors for a day of food, entertainment, art and cultural activities.

Syrian singer Assala Nasri will headline the live performances, while Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is expected to attend alongside Syrian personalities and business leaders living in the UAE.

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Here is what visitors can expect at the event.

Live music and entertainment

Music will be one of the main attractions, with Assala Nasri taking the stage as part of a programme featuring live performances, entertainment and community activities.

The event will also feature panel discussions and a special ceremony recognising Syrians in the UAE who have made contributions in fields including medicine, media, art, business and design.

A taste of Syria

Food lovers will have plenty to explore, with around 40 restaurants and kiosks serving Syrian food and drinks.

Visitors can also explore 30 stalls operated by Syrian home businesses, offering traditional crafts and heritage products.

The stalls will give small business owners an opportunity to showcase their products, meet customers and introduce visitors to different aspects of Syrian culture.

Syrian landmarks in Dubai

Visitors will also be able to explore an outdoor exhibition inspired by some of Syria's best-known landmarks.

Installations will feature the Arc of Triumph in Palmyra, the Bab Al Faraj Clock Tower in Aleppo and the Homs Clock Tower.

A sculpture inspired by the Damascene sword will highlight Syria's history of sword making.

A dedicated photo area will recreate elements of cities and governorates including Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus and Daraa.

Letters from Syria

One of the interactive attractions will be called 'A Mailbox from Syria', where visitors can pick up letters carrying messages of love, longing and remembrance.

The activity is designed to evoke memories of home and connect visitors with Syria's cultural heritage.

Organised by the Emirates Loves Syria initiative, the celebration aims to bring the Syrian community together while strengthening cultural ties between the UAE and Syria.