‘Emirates Loves India’ gates close early due to safety concerns; organisers issue apology

UAE residents hoping to attend the ‘Emirates Loves India’ community celebration at Zabeel Park on Sunday were left disappointed after authorities were forced to close the gates due to safety concerns.

The gates had opened in the afternoon, with cars queuing from 1pm, but many visitors who arrived later were stopped by the security personnel. To ensure crowd safety, the entrances remained closed, with heavy patrols visible throughout the park. In the aftermath, organisers issued a public apology to those unable to attend.

Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, and RTA teams were deployed throughout the venue to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

‘We were looking forward to the event’

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Damodar Basnet, a driver, said,

“It was my day off, and I was excited to see the event at Zabeel Park with my friends. But when we got there around 5.15pm, the gates were already closed because we heard that already many people had filled the park. It was really disappointing not to be able to join the celebration.”

Parvati Jishi, a housemaid, said, “We were celebrating Diwali and were looking forward to visiting the 'Emirates Loves India' event. I came all the way from Motor City. When we arrived, the park had reached full capacity, and the gates were shut. We could hear the music streaming from inside and we felt excited about entering. It was sad to miss out on something we had been excited about.”

Another expat, Jamuna KC added, “We were disappointed that we couldn’t get inside due to the huge crowd. Instead of struggling to enter, we decided to leave and spend the day with our sister at Springs, but it wasn’t quite the experience we had hoped for.”

Meanwhile, organisers issued a public apology after the event. In a statement, 'Emirates Loves Dubai' said, “We sincerely apologise to those who were unable to enter the venue. Due to overwhelming attendance, the authorities had to close the doors once capacity was reached. We appreciate your understanding and are deeply grateful to everyone who participated in our celebrations.”

The event attracted the largest crowd of its kind in the UAE, welcoming yoga guru Baba Ramdev and music lovers alike with performances by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, Neeraj Madhav, and Nabeel Khan. Beyond the music, the celebration showcased the vibrant creativity and rich talent of the Indian community in the UAE. Visitors enjoyed a lively mix of folk dances, traditional fashion, handmade crafts, and popular Indian dishes, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrated friendship, cultural harmony, and the strong ties between Emiratis and the Indian community.