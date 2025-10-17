Emirates Loves India: Free entry, venue, timings; all you need to know

Diwali celebration for Indians in Dubai just got an extension. Emirates Loves India, the largest celebration of the Indian community in the UAE, is all set to take place on October 26, a week after Diwali.

To be held at Zabeel Park, the event promises to be a grand cultural extravaganza, bringing the beats, the energy, and the magic of India to life right here in Dubai. It is organised in partnership with the UAE Government Media Office.

The event will include live performances by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Neeraj Madhav, a vibrant cultural parade by IPF, mouth-watering Indian cuisine, stunning exhibitions, a buzzing kids’ zone, and much more.

Cultural stalls will represent different states of India, with over 30 cuisines on offer.

The best part? Entry is free for everyone. You have to register in advance using the WhatsApp link on their Instagram profile.

Ahead of the Emirates Loves India event, popular influencers from the Indian creator community for an evening of inspiring panel discussions, networking, and our shared vision for Middle East’s biggest Indian celebration of the year!

Over 4.36 million Indians live the UAE, making significant contributions to the country’s development. During India's Independence Day celebration in August, Consul General Satish Sivan highlighted the strength of the relationship between the two countries, Sivan called it “firmly anchored in trust, shared vision, and mutual growth".