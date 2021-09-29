Emirates: Flights to Nigeria suspended until October 10

Dubai travel: Nigeria flights suspended until at least October 31

Dubai - All affected flights have been cancelled

By Web Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 7:31 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Oct 2021, 4:56 PM

Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until at least October 31, 2021.

According to the latest update on the airline's website, customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until at least October 20, 2021.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare

>> Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week