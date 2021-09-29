Emirates: Flights to Nigeria suspended until October 10

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until at least October 31, 2021.
According to the latest update on the airline's website, customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.
Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until at least October 20, 2021.
