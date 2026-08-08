Emirates delays Dubai flights to Shanghai, Hangzhou amid Typhoon Dolphin

Emirates has warned passengers of delays to flights to and from Shanghai and Hangzhou due to adverse weather conditions linked to Typhoon Dolphin.

The airline said several flights between Dubai and the two Chinese cities have been rescheduled as the typhoon is expected to disrupt operations in the coming days.

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The affected flights include:

Shanghai flight changes

EK302, which was originally scheduled to fly from Dubai to Shanghai on August 8, has been rescheduled to depart Dubai at 10.50pm on August 9 and arrive in Shanghai at 11.30am local time on August 10.

EK304, which was originally scheduled for August 9, will operate as EK8304 on August 10, departing Dubai at 1.20am local time and arriving in Shanghai at 2pm local time.

EK305, originally scheduled for August 9, will depart Shanghai at 3.45pm local time on August 10 and arrive in Dubai at 8.25pm local time.

Hangzhou flight changes

EK310 will depart Dubai at 6.25pm local time on August 9 and arrive in Hangzhou at 6.55am local time on August 10.

EK311, originally planned for August 10, will depart Hangzhou at 9.40am local time on August 10 and arrive in Dubai at 2pm local time the same day.

Emirates advises travellers to check their flight status regularly, as further delays may occur depending on weather conditions.

China stepped up preparations for Typhoon Dolphin on Saturday, shutting ports and suspending ferry services ahead of the storm’s expected landfall on the country’s east coast between late Sunday and early Monday, Reuters reported.