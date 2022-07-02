Emirates flight to Brisbane suffers technical glitch, lands safely

No casualties were reported in the incident

Twitter photo used for illustrative purpose

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 9:13 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 9:19 PM

An Emirates Airlines flight en-route Brisbane from Dubai suffered a technical glitch during the cruise, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

Flight EK430 landed safely in Brisbane, Australia, after all its passengers disembarked as scheduled.

The incident took place on Friday. In a statement to Khaleej Times, Emirates said, “Our flight EK430 flying from Dubai to Brisbane on July 1 experienced a technical fault during the cruise.”

“The aircraft landed safely in Brisbane and all passengers disembarked as scheduled. The safety of our passengers and crew has always been our top priority,” added the statement.

The aircraft will remain in Brisbane for assessment and repairs. A report in 7News Brisbane said on of the flight’s tire blew during take-off and it landed in Brisbane with a hole on the side of its fuselage, as a wheel had exploded in the undercarriage.

Emirates operates daily flights to Sydney and four weekly flights to Melbourne. The flights re-started in November, following the ease of Covid-19-induced travel restrictions in Australia.