UAE flights: Emirates to add six weekly flights on Dubai-Cairo route starting December 1

The decision caters to increased demand during peak winter season

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 11:22 AM

Updated: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 12:05 PM

Emirates said on Monday, that it will add six weekly flights on the Dubai-Cairo route starting December 1, 2025, catering to increased demand during peak winter season.

Starting February 1, 2026, this will scale to a daily flight with revised timings that complement the current schedule of four daily flights, Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, said in a statement.

Operated with a Boeing 777, the flight schedule is optimised for connections with key destinations in Asia, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

From December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, flight EK 929 will depart from Dubai Airport at 10:45, arriving in Cairo at 13:00. The return flight, EK 930, will depart from Cairo Airport at 14:40, arriving in Dubai at 19:55, operating every day of the week except Thursday.

Starting February 1, the daily flight EK 929 will depart from Dubai Airport at 04:00, arriving in Cairo at 06:15. The return flight, EK 930, will depart from Cairo Airport at 08:00, arriving in Dubai at 13:15.

Once live with the fifth daily service, Cairo will become the most served city in the airline’s African network.

"On the eve of our 40th anniversary of operations to Cairo, the enhanced schedule is a mark of our unwavering commitment to the region," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Emirates has established itself as a long-term partner of Egypt’s aviation, tourism and trade, since the inaugural flight in 1986.