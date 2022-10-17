Emirates Draw MEGA7 win adds spice to duo's lives
The latest episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 saw as many as 517 winners taking home a total of Dh699,209 in winnings.
Among the seven Raffle winners are Robert Barray and Philip Neri Vaz. The delighted winners shared their extraordinary experiences of winning the unique Dh77,777 each.
Robert Barray, a Swiss National, has been a resident of the UAE for over seven years, along with his wife and three children. He has been playing Emirates Draw MEGA7 for a few months now and tries his best to participate twice weekly. Barray happily recalls his winning experience, "I was telling my wife that it looks like we got another small win, but the number of ‘sevens’ in the email baffled me!" The 47-year-old was heartened by his first-ever raffle win, as it would help renew his family's visas and provide them with a memorable staycation after a very long time. He says, "It doesn't matter if your prize amount is high or low; you should try regularly participating because the more you play, the more you win!"
Meanwhile, Philip Vaz, an Indian, has a different reason for regularly participating in Emirates Draw MEGA7. The 62-year-old even sets a weekly reminder to purchase his ticket, adding to his dose of excitement and adrenaline. Philip has lived in the UAE for 20 years with his wife and two children. Engrossed in his Monday workload, Philip had no idea about the winning draw results until he received an unexpected call from the Emirates Draw Team, "After three small wins, I am so glad that my time has finally come to win BIG!" Philip states that he prefers to stay grounded and use the prize money responsibly. "This win will help me secure a family car and shift from renting a car every month. I will also contribute part of my win back home to a nursing home and child orphanage," he adds. Starting from humble beginnings, Philip calls his life "A masala of ups and downs".
The Dh100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Participants have another opportunity to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw set to broadcast on Sunday, October 16 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
How to play Emirates Draw MEGA7?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly Emirates Draw MEGA7, held every Sunday, by purchasing an Dh50 pencil(s), part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw's leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government's vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or choose the 'Quick Pick' option.
With their purchase, participants enter two separate weekly drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants enter a second draw with seven prize categories that start at Dh7 and include the Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800-77-777-777.