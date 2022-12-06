Emirates Draw MEGA7 transforms winners’ lives from debt free to stress free
Emirates Draw MEGA7 started the week of the UAE National Day festivities with a commemorative bundle of new winning opportunities, exclusive shopping deals and tremendous winnings, with as many as 295 winners taking home a staggering Dh670,915 in cash prizes.
Abdulrehman Fareed Bakhsh and Quadirmeeran Shahib were among the raffle winners this week, taking home Dh77,777 each. Both winners shared fascinating stories of their experiences and happiness upon the announcement of the results.
Fareed Bakhsh has been a resident of the UAE since birth. The 38-year-old Pakistani national resides in the UAE with his broad family, wife and four children. This raffle win of Dh77,777 is his fourth win with Emirates Draw MEGA7, and he started playing regularly just a few months ago. When asked about his plans with the winning amount, Abdulrehman says that these funds will help him clear dues and debts accrued recently. He also has a confident message for fellow participants, "Never give up; slow and steady players always win. People are often impatient and expect instant results, but good things take time and consistency. Moreover, this is a very affordable game and contributes to a good environmental initiative that restores the UAE coral reefs."
Meanwhile, Quadirmeeran Shahib is an Indian national residing in the UAE for the past 15 years with his wife and child. The 46-year-old discovered Emirates Draw around a year ago and began participating every week. Shahib has already won a few times by matching numbers, but this week's raffle win of Dh77,777 is his single-largest cash prize ever, and he counts it as a significant happy moment in his life. He plans to use the winnings to settle outstanding financial obligations and assist a few underprivileged friends in need. "While a major portion of the winning will go towards fulfilling my debts, I will also use a small portion to buy a gift for myself," he adds with a chuckle. Shahib also urges others to participate, saying, "This is a very reasonable way of trying your luck. Another great feature is that you get not one, not two, but more than seven chances to win big, including the raffle and the main draw."
How to play Emirates Draw MEGA7?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly Emirates Draw MEGA7, held every Sunday, by purchasing a Dh50 pencil(s), part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw's leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government's vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or choose the 'Quick Pick' option.
With their purchase, participants enter two separate weekly drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants enter a second draw with seven prize categories that start at Dh7 and include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early. For more information, please call the toll-free number 800-77-777-777.