Emirates Draw MEGA7 soars to Dh140 million this festive season with Kris Fade as guest host
The participants of Emirates Draw weekly games were in for an eventful weekend with brimming cash prizes and surprises over the weekend.
The socially responsible organisation distributed a whopping Dh749,919 in aggregate Emirates Draw EASY6 and MEGA7 winnings taking the total fifteen-month prize winnings to over Dh48 million.
Popular radio presenter Kris Fade co-hosted the Sunday game announcing this week's 20 guaranteed raffle winners, 19 of whom won Dh10,000 each, and the 20th winner took home Dh77,777. The 'Dubai Bling' star also unveiled the big news of adding a sizable 'bling' to the largest Grand Prize in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia of Emirates Draw MEGA7 for this week only. Since there has been no winner thus far, the Grand Prize of Dh120 million has been boosted to an astounding Dh140 million for any individual or group who match all seven numbers from right to left for the upcoming draw.
Emirates Draw continues to build on its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its 'Games for All' in hopes of getting lucky winners one step closer to their dreams and transforming lives 'For A Better Tomorrow'.
Meanwhile, the 11th Emirates Draw EASY6 episode lit up the lives of 3,890 winners with Dh272,962 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. The epic Dh15 million grand prize is up for grabs by a single person or group who match all six numbers in any order. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live on December 16 at 9 pm.
Meanwhile, the 63rd episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed 5,890 winners taking home a total winning amount of Dh468,957. Besides the 20 guaranteed winners of the raffle portion this week, the main draw had 11 participants match four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777, 46 participants match three out of seven digits to win Dh777, and as many as 560 participants match two out of seven digits to win Dh77. Moreover, nearly 10 per cent of all participants matched one out of seven digits to become instant Dh7 winners. The astounding Dh140 million grand prize, the largest in the MENA and Asia, is only up for grabs for this week to be claimed by a single person or group who match all seven numbers from right to left in the upcoming draw. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live on December 18 at 9 pm.
The upcoming games will be streamed across Emirates Draw's digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.